01/04/2022 at 13:05 CET

Guillem Sanchez

The Mossos d’Esquadra they do not know what has led to two men to relentlessly harass a woman who lived with her partner and her child in a busy area of ​​the Ronda Guinardó from Barcelona. One of them, according to the victim, sexually assaulted her a few weeks ago. Due to these facts, the alleged aggressor was subject to a Restraining order that he did not respect. The other was arrested last Sunday for threaten her with death by brandishing a knife. And jointly, one day before the alleged threat with a knife, on Saturday, January 1, they appeared at the premises where this woman and her family resided illegally and set her on fire with the help of a jug full of flammable liquid.

The Mossos have opened an investigation to try to clarify what happened Although, according to police sources, neither the victim nor the only detainee have clearly explained what the virulence of the harassment suffered by her is due to. Both the victim and the aggressors are Romanian nationals and all have a police record for burglaries at homes and businesses. Although while the woman has only been detained twice, the other two add up to more than thirty arrests. The harassment of the two men has also put at serious risk the community of residents that live on the upper floors and that on Saturday they had to rush out of their respective houses because the flames were devouring the premises on the ground floor of their farm. They don’t understand what happened either.

Old dry cleaner

Lluís was the owner of a dry cleaner located on the ground floor of number 235 of the Ronda Guinardó in Barcelona. The business premises were rented but, before retiring, he wanted to buy the space. His son never liked that semi-basement very much and, when he lowered the blind for the last time on the family business, he decided to transfer it. He explains that the place changed hands several times and that he no longer knows who owns it today. What he does know, because both Lluís and his son continue to live in the same block, is that his old dry cleaner had now been illegally occupied for months by a Romanian family.

On Saturday afternoon, two men also of Romanian nationality, they showed up at the premises carrying a plastic bottle filled with a flammable liquid, they sprayed the interior of the premises, pouring every last drop into it and then set it on fire. Several witnesses saw them from the street. Neighbors like Lluís, who had already gone to bed, did not see them. But they heard the noises of the flames, some so intense that some mistook for an explosion. “At first I didn’t give it any importance, but later I noticed that the murmur grew, I went out to the landing and I already saw the neighbors leaving their houses through the main staircase towards the outside and warning that the ground floor was on fire & rdquor ;, he relates a woman who lives on the first floor. Among the neighbors who concentrated on the street to observe how the flames devoured the occupied premises there were also the three members of the family of the Romanian who inhabited it. Fortunately, there were no injuries in the fire.

The fire consumed in a few minutes the old dry cleaner, reducing everything inside to ashes. As Lluís had heard, the Romanian family stored there inside furniture that they took out of houses that they emptied with the permission of your dreams. The flames did not affect the structure of the building and when the firefighters finished their task of extinction, the neighbors were able to return to their lives. Except for the Romanian family, who had lost their roof, and who was cared for by the social services of the townhall.

Sexual assault and death threat

The Mossos opened an investigation to find the two suspects who had set the building on fire, scorching the Romanian family’s belongings and seriously compromising the safety of all the residents of the block. They found one of them the following day: a patrol arrested him because, 24 hours after burning down the premises where he lived, he had once again harassed the woman and was caught while threatening her with a knife. Now the agents are looking for the second suspect, for participating in the fire and also because the latter is also accused of sexually assaulting the woman a few weeks ago. She denounced that she had suffered touching her intimate parts and the alleged aggressor, after these events, was released with the obligation not to approach the victim. An order that he broke last Saturday when he went to meet him to burn down his house.