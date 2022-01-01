

Authorities are still searching for the suspect in the shooting.

On the eve of the end of the year, shopping inside the Mall of America, in Bloomington, Minnesota, had an abrupt interruption this Friday night. after a shooting was reported inside a shopping center that led to the temporary closure of the complex, where two people were shot.

Bloomington Police Chief Kim Clauson indicated that the shots occurred around 5:00 pm in the north area of ​​Level 3. An officer heard a gunshot and saw a man on the floor wounded, and within seconds he managed to another who was grazed by a bullet, CBS Minnesota reported.

We are on scene of a shooting incident at MOA. The scene is secure, and after a short lockdown, the mall is back to normal operation. 2 injured with non life threatening injuries. We are no longer looking for the suspect at the MOA.Will update media with time and location soon – Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) December 31, 2021

The subject who was shot, which was in the leg, was transferred to Hennepin Healthcare, Minneapolis, for treatment, but is expected to survive.. Police officers said he was involved in an altercation with the assailant, while the other subject who was grazed by a bullet was treated at the scene and released.

Meanwhile, agents are still searching for the shooter, and according to Clauson, investigators will review security footage from inside the building to try to identify him.

When asked how the shooter was able to enter the Mall of America armed, Clauson said that despite the mall prohibiting weapons on the premises, there are no searches or metal detectors at the doors.

The mall had a closure of approximately one hourAnd in the videos posted on social media, people are seen running and screaming from the building, CBS Minnesota reported.

A citizen named Harlie Vaughn, who traveled from Iowa to visit the mall, was inside a Barnes & Noble when she was locked in the store because of the shooting, but she said she did not know what was happening and that some shoppers panicked. . “I almost thought one of them was going to have an anxiety attack.”

The mall closed at 6:00 pm shortly after the lockdown was lifted, but officials claimed that the Mall of America will reopen at 10:00 a.m.

