

Miami-Dade agents say the youth are facing charges for threats to district schools.

Miami-Dade police reported Monday the arrest of a 16-year-old teenager and another 15, who would be the alleged perpetrators of several threats through social networks against schools in that county in separate cases.

Through a statement, the Miami-Dade School Police said that the two arrested minors face felony charges of threats to the district’s schools.

“The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department has been investigating more than a dozen threats, most of them on social media.. So far none seems to be credible, “said the institution.

Despite the threats, surveillance at various schools was strengthened and parents were urged to speak with their children about how these reckless actions could result in serious consequences for their perpetrators, including criminal charges and possible expulsion from the educational center, said a statement from Miami-Dade Public Schools.

Meanwhile, the authorities indicated that the investigation points, in the case of the young, who used the networks to write a threat against the school, and later other people altered the message and forwarded it modified to other schools.

The concern in schools has been replicating in the country. Recently in Connecticut, four schools were closed for prevention due to reported alleged threats, cases that are still under investigation.

On November 30, a 15-year-old teenager opened fire on a school in Michigan, in which he left four dead and seven dead at Oxford High School.

The teenager identified as Ethan Crumbley fired the shots with a Sig Sauer 9mm semi-automatic pistol that was bought by the parents of the teenager as a gift the day before the events.

Given this, the parents were arrested on Saturday after a search that ended in an art gallery in Detroit, where they were hiding, and they face charges of involuntary manslaughter. They both pleaded not guilty.

