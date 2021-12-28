12/28/2021 at 12:03 CET

EP

Cash of the Local Police of Malaga have arrested two girls aged 15 and 16 as alleged perpetrators of a crime of damage after, allegedly, intentionally setting multiple containers on fire.

The events took place around 11 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, in the Malaga neighborhood of Santa Rosalía. Room 092 received a call alerting that a container was burning in Ronda Saliente streetTherefore, a police crew came to the site and verified that there were six burning containers – five of organic remains and one made of paper. The fire was put out by members of the Royal Malaga Fire Department who moved to the scene.

Local police met witnesses to the events, some of whom had in the first instance put out the fire in a container, Those who stated that the authors were two girls, of whom they contributed characteristics, whom they had seen hanging around the area, have reported from the Local Police in a statement.

Agents located the alleged perpetrators in the vicinitys, specifically in Cantar de los Cantares street, being recognized by the witnesses, without any doubt, as those responsible for the container fires.

So, they proceeded to identify them, verifying that they were minors, requiring them to remove everything they had in their pockets and being able to verify that they carried up to ten lighters, which were intervened by local policemen.

A civilian unit of the Research and Protection Group (GIP) of the Local Police of Malaga He appeared in support of the place, being able to access images in which the facts were appreciated, which they provided as evidence.

In an official expert report of the Cleaning company of Malaga SAM (Limasam), the first general damage assessment amounted to a total of 4,143.95 euros, 715.79 euros for each of the five organic containers and 565 euros for the paper one.

Faced with the facts, the local police officers proceeded to arrest the two minors involved and their transfer to police stations, being, subsequently, brought to justice. The investigation remains open, since the minors, accompanied by a third person, could be the authors of other fires in containers caused in the area.

Surprised recording the performance of the firefighters

Less than 24 hours later, around 10:30 p.m. this past Monday, Monday, December 27, agents of the Malaga Local Police They arrested a 42-year-old individual as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of damages and another of serious threats.

The agents were alerted through Room 092 of the Local police of the existence of a burning container in the neighborhood of El Bulto, specifically in López Pinto street, going to the place and being informed by a witness of the facts of the author’s physical characteristics and clothing.

Once at the scene, they found the individual in the vicinity next to another arson, in this case, the remains of wood, while recording with a mobile phone the actions of the members of the Royal Fire Department of Malaga who were extinguishing the fire.

Upon noticing the police presence, the individual tried to flee the scene, being intercepted a few meters by the agents, who proceeded to identify him and search him, locating a lighter in one of his trouser pockets, as well as checking that he had traces of soot.

The individual was very aggressive, ending por spontaneously acknowledge that he had burned the container and the remains of furniture due to an argument he had just had with two individuals, after which, moments later, he seriously threatened the officers and firefighters.

Faced with the facts, the local police officers proceeded to arrest him and transfer him to the police station, to later be brought to justice. Previously, He also threatened the doctor who attended him in a health center. As for the container, in this case its valuation was 1,376 euros, labor included.