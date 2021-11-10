Two pairs of California gave birth to the baby from the other marriage after a mix-up in a fertility clinic, and they spent months raising daughters who were not their own before exchanging them, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in Los angeles.

Related news

Daphna cardinale she said that she and her husband, Alexander, they immediately suspected that the daughter they gave birth to at the end of 2019 was not theirs, because the baby had a darker complexion than the marriage, according to the agency AP.

They put aside their doubts because they fell in love with the baby and relied on the in vitro fertilization process and her doctors, Daphna pointed out. Find out months later that she had been pregnant with another couple’s baby, and that the other woman carrying her daughter caused lasting trauma, she said.

I was overwhelmed by feelings of fear, betrayal, anger, and griefDaphna said during a news conference in which she and her husband announced the lawsuit.

I was deprived of the ability to carry my own daughter in my womb. I never had a chance to grow up and bond with her during pregnancy, to feel her kicks.

Alexander carries his biological daughter PHOTO: Courteous

They raised the wrong baby

In their lawsuit, the Cardinales accused the California Center for Reproductive Health (CCRH by its initials in English) and its owner, Dr. Eliran mor, medical malpractice, breach of contract, negligence and fraud. They demand a jury trial and compensation not specified.

Yvonne telles, the clinic office manager, declined to comment, according to AP, while the owner could not be reached.

The other two parents involved in the alleged confusion wish to remain anonymous and plan to file a similar lawsuit in the next few days, according to the lawyer Adam Wolf, who represents the two couples.

The claim states that CCRH mistakenly implanted the other couple’s embryo in Daphna and transferred the Cardinale embryo that developed from Daphna’s egg and Alexander’s sperm to the other woman.

The babies were born one week apart in September 2019. Both couples inadvertently raised the baby who was not their daughter for nearly three months before DNA testing confirmed the embryos were exchanged, according to the complaint.

The babies were returned to their real parents in January 2020.

Follow Herald USA on Google news, make CLICK HERE

CRS