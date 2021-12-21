Updated on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 – 11:33

The recently published XIII ATA Barometer reveals the collective discomfort with direct aid

Almost two years after the first case of Covid-19 was registered in Spain in 2020, the self-employed continue to be far from recovering from the crisis derived from the pandemic. If 2020 was tough, the green shoots of 2021 are fading with the arrival of new variants, which come together with a price of electricity that has been skyrocketing for months and a global supply crisis. All this means that the sector still sees recovery far away: according to the XIII ATA Barometer, 66.1% of the self-employed have not yet returned to their activity prior to the arrival of the coronavirus.

In this sense, the document also highlights that, among those who have not yet recovered, six out of ten experience one drop in billing above 50% compared to the one recorded in March 2020, the month in which the confinement was decreed. In addition, 30.2% do not rule out having to close their business. The positive counterpoint is put by the 950,000 freelancers -31.1% of the total- who claim to have returned to normality.

The situation, however, does not seem to leave much room for optimism, since almost half of those surveyed (47.2%) do not believe that the recovery will arrive at some point in this coming 2022, but that will be delayed until 2023 and 11.2% go to 2024 in their forecasts.

In this sense, 10.7% of the self-employed believe that they will have to make redundancies during the coming year (in 2021, 12.9% did so), although practically half of those surveyed (45.9%) he does not have workers under his charge.

In the opinion of Lorenzo Love, president of ATA, the pandemic has revealed “that we have not been able to anticipate it; we have gone behind.” Direct aid, he denounces, “has been a failure and has not reached the self-employed.”

In the Barmetro, 70.6% of the self-employed give a failure to measures that only 14.2% admit to having requested (those who have not done so point to bureaucratic difficulties or not being able to take advantage of them as the reason) . During the presentation of the barometer, Amor – who is also vice president of the CEOE – also criticized the rise in the quota of the self-employed and the SMI: “This is not the time to trip up.”

The document, prepared based on the 1,302 valid responses to a survey conducted by the organization, reflects several of the adjacent crises of this 2021. Thus, 26.9% of those surveyed consider that the rise in the price of electricity endangers your activity and a similar percentage (29.2%) believe that the next three months will be difficult and their activity will decrease. Meanwhile, 17.5% are optimistic and believe that their billing will increase in that period.

