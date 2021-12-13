

The Cuban foreign minister blamed the United States for the deaths that occurred.

Photo: Marie Uzcátegui / .

HAVANA – At least two people of Cuban nationality died when the boat in which they were traveling was wrecked near the north coast of the Mayabeque province (western Cuba), reported the Ministry of the Interior.

The vessel, a speedboat registered in Florida (USA) was “overloaded”, with up to 23 people – 14 men, 7 women and 2 minors – and was sailing in “adverse hydrometeorological conditions”.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez blamed the US for these deaths on Twitter on Sunday.

“The failure of the United States to comply with the migration agreements with Cuba, designed to prevent unsafe migration, joins the reinforcement of the blockade and together they are to blame for the loss of life.“, he claimed.

The number of Cubans trying to reach the US coast irregularly has increased in recent months. Since October 1, Coast Guard crews have intercepted 339 Cubans compared to 313 in fiscal year 2019 and 259 in fiscal year 2018.

In fiscal years 2017 and 2016, 1,468 and 5,396 Cubans were intercepted at sea, respectively.

The door of entry of Cubans without legal permits to the United States was open until January 12, 2017, when then-President Barack Obama withdrew their immigration benefits by executive order canceling the “dry feet / wet feet” policy.

Since then, Cubans who enter the United States illegally do not have a temporary residence permit and, if they request political asylum, they will have to request it under the same conditions as other immigrants. .

The decisions of the Cuban authorities in recent months have decimated the team of the . delegation in Havana, where currently only two journalists can continue to carry out their work. . hopes to be able to recover its information capacity on the island in the coming days.

