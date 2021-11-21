

The bills scattered on the California highway were $ 1 and $ 20, according to authorities.

Photo: Alex Wong / .

Two people were arrested for taking money that flew out of an armored truck on a California highway, despite warnings from authorities to those who took the cash.

According to local media, the two people, who have not yet been identified, were caught at the scene and placed under the order of the authorities when it was found that they took the money illegally, The Hill reviewed.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP), through Sergeant Curtis Martin, reported that authorities closed the road until the scene was cleared around 11:00 am on Friday.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Curtis Martin said taking any of the money is a criminal offense and the large quantity of videos posted to social media will help law enforcement officials prosecute anyone who stole. pic.twitter.com/Wk1zdbrQyv – KPBS News (@KPBSnews) November 19, 2021

He also stressed that the truck was heading to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, when one of the doors accidentally opened and the rain of bills began, reported The San Diego Union-Tribune.

“One of the doors slammed open and bags of cash fell out ”, Martin said. “One of the bags broke and there was cash everywhere.”

Martin warned that collecting money in these circumstances was illegal and the state would continue to investigate other people who committed this crime and did not return the cash.

“There is a lot of video evidence of people who stole the cash. We are going to keep track of every track we have ”, stressed Martin.

The strange event occurred after the bags of bills flew out of an armored truck on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad, while on its way to San Diego around 9:15 a.m., Most of the bills were $ 1 and $ 20. dollars, as reported by The Associated Press.

The incident generated a brawl in which many people were involved; Some even happily recorded themselves while holding the tickets and published it on their social networks.

