The New York Yankees They should think it over before signing a shortstop for many years, since there are two names in the Minor leagues that you have to listen to.

Now in free agency there are many elite shortstop such as Carlos Correa, Trevor Story, Javier Baez and by 2022 there will be Trea Turner, it is no secret to anyone that the Yankees are going for one of them, however, there may be something that puts them to think.

They are their No. 1 and No. 3 prospect, both are shortstop and were voted Players of the Year in their respective leagues.

# 1 Anthony Volpe

Anthony Volpe he was signed for $ 2,740,300 and selected in the thirtieth position.

When the New York Yankees asked about several star players before the trade deadline, some teams asked about Anthony Volpe and for that reason things were not going, the Mules did not want to give up on their promise.

In this 2021 he has played in Class A and in the fort, adding the numbers he has established in both teams, he has a record of 305. with 20 homers, 71 RBIs, 27 stolen bases and 97 hits in 84 games.

He played 55 games in class-a and 54 in double A.

Numbers in both leagues:

Class-A 56 scored 18 doubles 5 triples 12 homers 49 RBIs 21 stolen bases, 302 from AVG, 445 from OBP, 1,078 from OPS and 623 from SLUG.

Class-A strong

57 scored 17 doubles 1 triple 15 home runs 27 scored 12 stolen bases 286 from AVG, 391 from OBP, 587 from SLUG and 978 from OPS.

Volpe, 21, is 5’11 with 180 pounds.

# 2 Oswald Peraza

Peraza was player of the year in double-A, he made incredible progress with his wood. In 2021 he hit 297. with 18 home runs, 58 RBIs, 38 STOLEN BASES, 138 hits and 76 runs scored.

Class-A, 28 Games, 5 home runs, 16 hit runs, 16 stolen bases, 306 from AVG. Double-A, 79 games, 12 homers, 40 RBIs, 23 BBs, 20 stolen bases, 294 from AVG. Triple-A, 8 games, 1 home run, 2 RBIs, 8 hits, 2 stolen bases, 286 AVG.

Peraza started 2021 in Class-A and finished in Triple-A, that gives a good sign to his career that is approaching the Major Leagues. In all the leagues he played in 2021, he hit over 280.

There is no doubt that he still has to improve his defense, but he does have the necessary tools to become the golden glove of the best baseball in the world in the future. Oswald from Venezuela, is 6’0 feet with 165 pounds at 21 years of age.

