12/07/2021

The Courts of Instruction number 15 and number 20 of Seville have opened preliminary proceedings against the “erotic nativity scene” exposed in the window of a pastry shop made with penises and vaginas, to investigate whether it is a crime against religious feelings.

Both courts have issued separate orders for the opening of these proceedings after two complaints, from Vox and the Spanish Foundation of Christian Lawyers, against La Verguería, an erotic pastry shop on Cuna street in the Sevillian capital.

The judge of the Court of Instruction number 15 of Seville understands that the facts denounced by the Foundation may suppose a criminal offense for an alleged crime against religious sentiments, According to the order, so this investigation will join the one initiated by the Investigating Court number 20 after the Vox complaint.

The president of Christian Lawyers, Poland Castellanos, hopes that justice forces the establishment to remove the nativity scene, “offensive and humiliating” for Christians “and that, furthermore, it is visible to everyone, even children.”

He has opined in a statement that if “such an offense” had been carried out against other groups, “numerous public representatives would have condemned it.” and he lamented that “it seems that against Christians everything is allowed.”

The president of Vox in Seville, Javier Cortés, has defended that his party comes out “in defense of those who see their religious feelings trampled on” because they believe “in authentic respect and coexistence.”