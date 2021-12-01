It is no secret to anyone that in recent years the urban genre has been at the top of the best finery in the music industry and the center of the most sought-after rhythms globally.

Proof of them is the prominence that some of their representatives have had in the awards, both of Latinas and beyond the borders of Latin America, as their songs have exploded streaming platforms.

And it is that its singers have also stolen every moment through social networks, and the Spotify thermometer has been revealed and for the second consecutive year, the urban genre has been placed at the top of success.

The famous music streaming platform has revealed its numbers, and once again the urban genre has crept into the most requested lists in Latin America and some foreign countries.

However, the first place has not surprised anyone, because for the second consecutive year, Puerto Rican Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, was placed at the top of the pyramid.

Two-time Spotify Champion: Bad Bunny

According to the platform’s reports, the rapper of Puerto Rican origin is left with the title of artist most reproduced on this platform globally, above many of his colleagues and artists of international stature.

The interpreter of hits such as “Calladita”, “Yo perreo sola · and“ Safaera ”Bad Bunny occupies the first position with more than 9,100 million reproductions on Spotify, in addition to being the only Latin artist to lead this position in consecutive years.

The news was revealed by the famous Swedish platform during the reveal of its annual Wrapped campaign, an interactive experience in which users can discover which artist was the most listened to during the year.

The singer leads countries such as Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Spain, where other Latinos follow him such as María Becerra, Mike Towers and Maluma.

Behind the reggaeton king

The newcomer as an actor thanks to the streaming monster, Netflix, has stolen the position from stars like Taylor Swift, who is in second place.

The American singer returned to the top of success since the new release of her reissued album “Red”, and has been considered as:

After the blonde, celebrities such as the k-pop band, BTS, have been placed, who occupy the third position on this list, while Drake and Justin Bieber complete the fourth and fifth place respectively, as the most listened to artists globally.

The list also includes stars of international stature such as Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran and Doja Cat, while other Latin people have been placed in the urban genre.

Within the top 50 of the platform, there are Latin names such as:

J Balvin (7) Rauw Alejandro (12) Myke Towers (18) Ozuna (25) Anuel AA (32) Maluma (33) Jhay Cortez (37) Daddy Yankee (39) Farruko (41) Sech (44) Karol G (48 )

