12/17/2021 at 09:37 CET

Belén Castaño Chaparro

The whereabouts of Pablo Sierra Moreno remains unknown for two weeks after his disappearance in Badajoz. El Guadiana, where the search tasks resumed on Tuesday, continues to throw no clues about the mathematics student, whose mobile phone appeared in El Pico hours after he was last seen in the city center. This circumstance is what makes the tracking work of the diving specialists of the Special Operations Group (GEO) of the National Police and the Canine Guides Unit focus in this area of ​​the river, which This Thursday, for the third day in a row, they have combed the shores and the surroundings, again, without finding any signs that lead to finding Pablo or knowing what could have happened to him.

The search operation is expected to continue in El Pico in the coming days, provided that the investigation, carried out by the Judicial Police, does not determine otherwise. This Thursday they participated again divers with trained dogs to locate missing persons. As the day before, one of the animals toured the shores with the guide and two divers on board a boat. The search again focused on the perimeter, although, as on Wednesday, the team also traveled part of the channel until it reached the height of the University bridge.

Meanwhile, two other divers, in a zodiac, traveled downstream, presumably to the La Granadilla weir area, and another dog along with his guide combed an area further from El Pico by land, reaching Las Crispitas. In this third day of search, the drone team did not join, which did participate on the first day to take images of the environment.

The Government delegate, Yolanda García Seco, went yesterday to the El Pico area from where the device is coordinated and where the investigators remain awaiting results. Asked by the press, the delegate declined to comment on the case, which remains under summary secrecy.

The young man’s mobile phone continues to be one of the key pieces of the investigation, so work continues on its content, connections and other possible clues that the terminal may throw up, in addition to the statements collected between possible witnesses and acquaintances and the recordings of the surveillance cameras of the area in which it was seen by last time to student. Sources consulted by this newspaper indicated that The results of the tests carried out on the device are still pending to confirm if the stains they had were blood and whether or not it corresponds to that of Pablo Sierra.

The family and friends of the young man, who from the first moment ruled out that the disappearance was voluntary, They live their search with anguish, but they hope that the young man can be located as soon as possible..

Pablo Sierra disappeared at dawn on December 3 after going out with some friends. At the time, he was wearing a blue shirt, jeans, and white sneakers. The first three days there were raids in the El Pico area, which later extended to the surroundings of Los Colorines and Suerte de Saavedra. The alert has also been extended to Portugal and the Ministry of the Interior has enabled a link on the website of the National Center for the Disappeared so that whoever has clues about the young man, but is afraid of suffering threats or reprisals, can provide them anonymously.