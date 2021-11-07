11/07/2021 at 10:12 CET

The Basque Government has rejected the construction of the Arkamo and Iturrieta wind farms, in the province of Álava, considering that, “they are not feasible” environmentally. The SEO / BirdLife entity presented allegations to four park projects in Álava, specifically Montes de Iturrieta, Labraza, Azáceta and Arkamo for being on the limits of areas of the Natura 2000 Network or very close to it, considering that the projects would entail impacts critics about the habitats and species that host these areas protected by the European Union.

The regional executive has considered that two of these parks cannot be carried out due to their impact on biodiversity, although those of Labraza and Azazeta are still active.

In the case of the ‘Montes de Iturrieta’ Wind Farm, it has been found that it would directly affect two areas of the Natura 2000 Network, the ‘Entzia’ Special Conservation Zone (ZEC) and that of Montes de Aldaia. Both areas are of great ornithological importance and are a refuge for raptor species, such as the griffon vulture, the buzzard, the red kite or the Egyptian vulture, among others.

The ‘Arkamo’ Wind Farm, for its part, would impact, according to the conservation organization, the Arkamo-Gibijo-Arrastaria ZEC and the Río Baia ZEC. Its main natural values ​​consist of the wide area covered by native forests on the slopes of these mountains, as well as the uniqueness of its elements of scenic interest.

Some species of flora present are endemic to the mountains of the north and northeast of the peninsula. Regarding the fauna, the forest species of mammals and birds stand out, but above all those linked to rocky and montane environments, since there are relevant populations in the scope of the Autonomous Community of the Basque Country of griffon vulture, golden eagle, Egyptian vulture, peregrine falcon, royal swift, raven and yellow-billed chough among others.

These wind farms were proposed by Iberdrola and the Basque Energy Agency (EVE) in the Aixeindar society. Now only two of the 4 projects presented will go ahead. In reality, the Basque Government was an integral part of this society, although at the same time it has been the one who has renounced it due to its environmental impact.

“There is a commitment to build more wind farms, yes, but under rigorous analysis and being environmentally safe,” said the Minister of Economic Development, Arantxa Tapia.

The construction of these parks was opposed by parties such as EH Bildu, Podemos and Equo and also environmental and social groups that presented more than 20,000 allegations and reports against them.

The Arkamo wind farm was projected in the municipality of Ribera Alta and had 95 MW of generation. The Montes de Iturrieta included the terms of Maeztu, Salvatierra-Agurain, Iruraiz-Gauna and the Parzonería de Entzia with a power of 75 MW.

Regarding the other two projects, which are still pending, SEO affirms that “they equally affect several threatened species and to the values ​​of these and other nearby areas of the Natura 2000 & rdquor; Network, for which it requests the Basque Government to apply the same principle of prevention and in the same way the norm of environmental impact for these two projects.

“Renewables are a fundamental tool in the fight against climate change, and su deployment in Spain is as necessary as it is urgent. And since it is urgent, it has to be done well. Raising projects that, like these, detract from biodiversity, only contribute to slowing down a process for which we are already late. It is possible to carry out responsible renewable development, because we have the information and the tools, ”says Ana Carricondo, coordinator of the SEO / BirdLife Conservation programs.

