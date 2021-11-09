Twitter Two women beat each other during a Rauw Alejandro concert in the Dominican Republic.

Although the concert that Rauw Alejandro starred in in the Dominican Republic was last Friday, only now the video of a violent fight between two women in the audience has become viral, which is why private security personnel had to intervene to calm the spectators.

According to the images broadcast by the program “Al Rojo Vivo” (Telemundo), the two women take each other with their fists in the middle of a recital of Rauw, one of the artists of the moment, and cause a significant number of attendees to leave the site where the fight was taking place.

Several men tried to separate them, but were unsuccessful. One of them even perched on top of one of the women to let her loosen the other’s hair.

According to the same show program, security personnel expelled seven spectators and Rauw did not even know of the uncomfortable moment among the public that attended the show in Altos de Chavón, a complex located in the city of La Romana.

The luxurious resort where Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro rested before the concert in the Dominican Republic

Before giving their show in La Romana, Dominican Republic, Rauw Alejandro and his partner, the Spanish singer Rosalía, enjoyed a luxurious break in Mexico where nothing was missing.

According to the Hola.com portal, Rauw and Rosalía stayed at the lavish Riviera Nayarit resort, located on the shores of the Pacific Ocean and which offers a variety of attractions for tourists.

The same show site states that the pair of musicians stayed in the so-called One & Only Mandarina, an area near a cliff that offers the feeling of being on a private island to have all the privacy in the world.

Rauw and Rosalía also had time to visit Las Marietas National Park, where they enjoyed the tranquility and exclusivity of Playa del Amor or Escondida.

Hola.com points out that, in order to maintain its conservation, this hidden enclave of white sand can only be visited by 117 people a day, and the place can only be reached by swimming through a stone arch. Therefore, it is only open to tourism on low tide days.

Rauw Alejandro arrives in Argentina and will give a show in the mythical Luna Park

Rauw Alejandro’s songs transcend borders every day and the Puerto Rican singer adds followers in different parts of the world.

For this reason, it has been confirmed that Rauw will disembark with his music in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a show at the mythical Luna Park stadium on February 18.

Tickets are available at www.ticketportal.com.ar, and prices range from 4,000 to 9,000 Argentine pesos – between about 40 and 90 dollars on average.

