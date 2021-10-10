The Irish Mixed Martial Arts Fighter Conor mcgregor faces a legal battle after accusing two women of assault and personal injury, which threatens to cloud his return to the Octagon this Saturday to face Dustin Poirier.

Irish public broadcaster RTE reported on Wednesday that lawyers for the alleged victims have filed two separate lawsuits against the High Court in Dublin against Mcgregor, whom they accuse of causing “physical personal injury”.

Thus, the long-awaited return of the mixed martial arts superstar has been clouded by this matter, after the efforts made by The Notorious in recent months to improve his image, very deteriorated in this country.

The judicial record indicates that one of them has made an affidavit, but more details are unknown in this regard, as the case is under summary secrecy.

According to the RTE, another man appears, next to Mcgregor, as a defendant in this trial, for which no date has yet been set.

Last June, the Irish fighter announced, for the third time in four years, that he was leaving professional sports because, according to him, he had lost “emotion”.

Few took him seriously and considered that it was another publicity blow aimed at obtaining more economic benefits from a possible return.

In fact, The Notorious He continued to train and show his progress on social media, with visible changes in his physique, suggesting that he arrives in top form at the UFC 257 fight with Poirier, which takes place this Saturday at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Mcgregor, 32, has also taken advantage of his profiles on networks to try to show his more supportive side during this health crisis, proclaiming that he has made large donations to Irish hospitals.

However, his image has been deteriorating in recent years, especially in Ireland, due to controversies inside and outside the octagon.

The American newspaper The New York Times assured in March 2019 that the Irish Police (Garda) were investigating Mcgregor for the alleged sexual assault committed against a woman in a Dublin hotel in December 2018 and who was arrested a month later for questioning.

The athlete, one of the highest paid in the world, also outraged many of his compatriots when a video recorded in April 2019 in a “pub” in his Dublin neighborhood of Crumlin showed how he punched an old man after holding a verbal altercation.