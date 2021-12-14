12/14/2021 at 10:17 AM CET

The Hearing of Huelva has sentenced a man to two years and six months in prison for trying to kill a man by running over him after mistaking him for another With whom he had previously argued in a hostess club for having had relationships with a worker with whom he had a romantic relationship.

The judgment, to which . has had access, considers him responsible for a crime of attempted murder, for which it must also compensate the victim in the amount of 3,150 euros for the injuries suffered and 18,115 euros for the consequences,

It is considered proven that at dawn on August 7, 2018, the defendant maintained, outside the hostess club where he worked, a woman with whom he had an emotional relationship, a discussion with a man about the relations that he had had moments before with that, both leaving the establishment later.

Shortly after, the defendant returned to the club, which was already closed, and knocked loudly on the door, shouting at the people who opened it to warn him that it was already closed: “I have fought with a Romanian, I kill him, I kill him.”

Later, and after getting into his vehicle, he left at high speed and after traveling a few meters, about 150 meters from the club, he detected the presence of a pedestrian walking along the shoulder, mistaking him for the person with whom he had previously had the discussion. .

Therefore, fully assuming the risk inherent in their action and with the aim of ending that person’s life, voluntarily performed a sudden braking and steering maneuver, and accelerated and rammed him with the right front of his vehicle.

Then, after the hit-and-run, and corroborating the full assumption of the result, the defendant passed the victim’s side with his car and snapped at the person hit. “die dog”, leaving him wounded in the gutter and leaving.