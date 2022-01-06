01/06/2022 at 11:14 CET

The Provincial Court of Almeria has imposed a two-year prison sentence on a man who he sexually abused in the capital of Almería a minor neighbor who became pregnant.

The sentence, issued by conformity and to which . has had access, indicates that the events occurred between the end of March and the beginning of April 2018, when the accused, who He was then 25 years old, he began to follow a girl under 14 who he knew on the street for residing on the same street.

According to the ruling, which is final and cannot be appealed, the accused then began to request the victim to have sexual relations, pressuring and insisting that she go with him.

“Faced with those insinuations and pressure,” the minor accompanied him to a home in a neighborhood of the capital of Almería. Once there, the girl told him that she did not want to have sexual relations with him, despite which he undressed her and kept them with her.

The victim became pregnant and underwent an intervention of voluntary interruption of pregnancy shortly after. Currently, the minor has anxiety-depressive symptoms and symptoms of post-traumatic stress.

The ruling underlines that the defendant has extra-procedurally compensated the victim prior to the trial with 15,000 euros“His legal representatives were satisfied,” adding that “he recognized the facts from his first police appearance before he was called by the Police.”

For these facts, the man has been sentenced to two years in prison for a crime of sexual abuse of a person under 16 years of age, in which the extenuating circumstances of confession of the facts, reparation of the damage and undue delays concur.

However, the magistrates have agreed to suspend this custodial sentence for three years, provided that he does not commit a crime during this period and meets “the legally established requirements.”

Likewise, a restraining order of 500 meters from the victim for five years, in addition to five years of probation “after the imprisonment sentence imposed.”