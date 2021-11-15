11/15/2021 at 8:23 PM CET

Marcos Ollés

A man was sentenced this Monday to two years in prison for sexually abusing a 14-year-old teenager in Eivissa. The defendant, JLC, has recognized, during the hearing held at the Provincial Court of Palma, that entered the victim’s bedroom and crawled into her bed, where he was surprised by the mother of the minor.

The events occurred at dawn on December 22, 2019 at an address in Sant Antoni de Portmany, where a group of friends was celebrating a party. The 53-year-old defendant went to the room where a 14-year-old teenager was trying to sleep. The accused undressed, took off her pants and underwear and lay on her to satisfy your sexual desires.

At that moment, the victim’s mother entered the bedroom, which prevented the man from continuing to abuse her. The events were reported and the suspect was arrested four days later. He was provisionally released by court order. As a result of these events, the adolescent suffered a situation of fear and restlessness.

The Prosecutor’s Office accused the man of a crime of sexual abuse of a minor under 16 years of age and claimed for him a two-year prison sentence, a restraining order for the victim of three years and compensation for this of 1,000 euros.

The defendant has appeared today before the second section of the Provincial Court of Palma. Through videoconference, has acknowledged the facts, has declared himself the author of the crime charged and it has complied with the conviction claimed by the public prosecutor’s office. The court has handed down a judgment on the spot.