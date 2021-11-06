11/06/2021 at 10:52 CET

.

This sunday is fulfilled two years since the trail to Marta Calvo, the young Valencian woman who supposedly died at the hands of Jorge Ignacio PJ and whose body has been searched for in the Dos Aguas landfill, in several forest areas in Manuel and in an abandoned house in Villanueva de Castellón.

To the family’s grief for the loss is added a intense dismay over the fact that the main suspect in the murder continues, from prison, refusing to reveal the whereabouts of the body.

Marta Calvo’s mother, Marisol Burón, presented this Friday in the Congress of Deputies a legislative initiative to achieve that the intentional concealment of the body after a homicide is expressly classified, for which she has had the collaboration of Juan Carlos Quer, father of Diana Quer, and the family of Marta del Castillo.

This Sunday, the mother and the closest family and friends will remember Marta at a religious service in his hometown, Estivella (Valencia).

In the last twelve months there have been various police investigations, all of them aimed at locating the body, in which it has been deepened from an investigation that remains alive, although all of them have been unsuccessful.

The consequences for the family, according to their spokespersons repeatedly, have been a continued slide of hopes and frustration from which they cannot get out.

Precisely Marta’s father, Sergio Calvo, pointed out this Friday that “the worst nightmare that a father can live is the death of a daughter and more in difficult circumstances“that they have” had to suffer “, enduring for a long time” uncertainty, impotence and pain “, and warned that their strength is exhausted” while life goes by without clarifying data. “

“We don’t lose hope that the day comes when justice is done, as it will be the only way to lessen this indescribable suffering that those of us who love Marta most endure, “he added in a public statement where he applauded the” commendable “work of the Civil Guard and wished that the suspect remains in pretrial detention.

New lines of research

The Civil Guard searched for the body for eight months at the Dos Aguas Landfill, but after the analysis of thousands of tons of garbage, and no evidence, the operation was stopped.

Later, in September 2020, evidence of human remains were found in a vehicle that Jorge Ignacio PJ disposed of after the crime and which was suspected of having served to transport the body, although these evidences were declared irrelevant.

In the following months, Civil Guard specialists investigated the positioning of several mobile phones that they could have been used by people close to Jorge Ignacio PJ and that, supposedly, they could have provided some kind of collaboration to make the body disappear.

As a result of these investigations, searches were carried out with specialized dogs in the location of human remains and with the support of forest firefighters in a natural area of ​​the Valencian municipality of Manuel, where the trail of Marta Calvo was lost, although again they were unsuccessful.

The last search device took place last October in an abandoned house located between the Valencian towns of Manuel and Villanueva de Castellón, investigations that were planned as a result of the statements of a woman who at the time believed to identify the suspect in the area.

The judicial route

In the judicial way, a dozen women who survived sexual encounters with the accused have testified and they related the practices they suffered, consisting of the introduction of cocaine “treacherously & rdquor; on their genitals.

After the accumulation of all the processes, Jorge Ignacio PJ must answer for 33 accusations on ten women (seven alive and three deceased) and for the crimes of murder, sexual assault, omission of the duty to help, crime against the moral integrity of the victims and against public health.

Jorge Palma, the accused of murdering Marta Calvo. | .

This 38-year-old Colombian will foreseeably remain in prison, despite the fact that next December he celebrates two years of preventive confinement, since the investigating judge has already summoned the parties as a preliminary step.

His life in the penitentiary is not being easy, given that he has had several problems of coexistence and confrontations with other inmates, and last December he was transferred from the Picassent prison (Valencia), where he had remained since he surrendered to the Civil Guard, to the Castellón de Albocàsser.

Killer Profile

According to several psychiatric and forensic reports that are already in the summary of the case, Jorge Ignacio PJ “It does not present psychopathological alterations, nor symptoms of mental illness, nor mental deficiency, nor any mental disorder”.

In the opinion of the Valencian criminologist Vicente Garrido, he is a “serial murderer” or “lethal predator” who defines the “compulsion to kill”, a “sadistic sexual murderer” who seeks to “obtain total dominance and control over the other person. “.

This is indicated in a report requested by the Valencian lawyer Juan Carlos Navarro, who exercises the accusation on behalf of the other two young women who allegedly died at the hands of this man.