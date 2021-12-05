12/05/2021 at 21:46 CET

.

Blair Bowman’s life is a torment because of anosmia and ageusia. This young Scotsman, who works as a whiskey taster, lives secluded at home in Edinburgh since the pandemic broke out for fear of suffering any of these two symptoms associated with covid: loss of smell and taste.

But Bowman explains to ., in a virtual conversation from his home, that isolation is “his choice” and as such he is “happy to do so” because “there is still risk.”The 31-year-old Scot helps people around the world “find incredible whiskeys (…) They come to me looking to find them in barrels or bottles & rdquor ;, he explains, wearing a red T-shirt and a prominent beard, wet hair tied back and thick glasses, in an interview through Zoom, thus fulfilling his social retirement.

“For many years (he did it) with trips to overseas: Asia, America, Europe & mldr; everyone & rdquor; and had already planned destinations such as China, Japan or Dubai in 2020 & rdquor ;, but “obviously all that had to be canceled & rdquor; and “do it through Zoom & rdquor ;, expresses.

When the pandemic started, he quickly became aware that It was “common that one of the symptoms of the virus is to lose the sense of smell and taste & rdquor; andAs the epidemic continues, “there is still a risk & rdquor ;, he notes.

“Imagine that one of the symptoms was going blind. Artists, photographers, designers …, within that industry & rdquor; nobody would want to” take any risk of catching the virus & rdquor ;.

Since March 2020 their meetings have been telematic: with the tastings “we send the client the samples, and then I can help them & rdquor; and likewise advises “large innovative distillery projects & rdquor ;, explains Bowman, who boasts that his client portfolio contains ambassadors and royals.

“I’m incredibly lucky to have a job that doesn’t feel like work,” he says. I used to get paid to travel around the world and talk about whiskey; now the same, but sitting at home & rdquor ;.

The importance of smell

The taster reflects on the fact that many people “take the sense of smell and taste for granted & rdquor;, and highlights its importance by remembering that “40% of our sensations come from them & rdquor ;.

From single malt whiskey, Bowman is fascinated by the fact that despite having the same ingredients – “barley, yeast and water & rdquor; – and the same process, they all“ taste differently & rdquor; and there is “a wide spectrum of flavors, one for each of us, just look for it. & rdquor;

“Without smell you don’t get the full image of flavors and aromas & rdquor;, claims who has recently been named “Communicator of the Year” in Scotland by “Icons of Whiskey” magazine.

He declares himself “very happy” with his “comfortable” daily routine, which has accustomed him to building his days around digital meetings, with his clients in Asia in the morning, and in America in the afternoon.

Bowman, who is also behind the creation of Whiskey Day on the third Saturday in May, has received the complete guideline for the covid-19 vaccine, which, he cautiously expresses, “does not prevent him from catching it, it only mitigates the & rdquor; effects.

In view of what the pandemic is “very volatile & rdquor; and that no one” could predict the new variant & rdquor;, argues that all you can do is “live in the present, enjoy this day (…) and wait for what comes tomorrow. & rdquor;

After defending his right to take his time to “feel ready” to leave his seclusion, he affirms that it is the way in which he intends to continue living, even if it is “different from what everyone else does”.

Waiting for the situation to calm down to resume international travel, he is convinced that things will improve, as some of his clients in Asia have told him.

“There they are more used to wearing a mask; if someone has a cold, they will not go to work “, something that contrasts with the attitude of society in Europe and the United States, whose disdain for social restrictions or wearing masks will only make it “take longer to return to normality. & rdquor;