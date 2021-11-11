11/11/2021 at 3:32 PM CET

Drafting

Agents of the National Police in Palma have proceeded to arrest an 18-year-old and a minor as alleged perpetrators of a crime of sexual abuse of an underage girl what was found indisposed in a bank of the Promenade. The allegedly detained The adolescent was taken to a garden area, where they committed the abuses.

The events occurred on October 29, at around 11:30 p.m., at which time a group of girls was partying in the area of ​​the Paseo Marítimo de Palma, when one of them she found herself unwell and went to the area that borders the sea, in the company of one of her friends, sitting on one of the benches. In that place some acquaintances of the minors, four young men, offered to help the girl who was in poor condition and took advantage of a moment of carelessness of the friend, to to get away from the place with the unwell minor.Two of the two young people, a major and a minorAt one point, the victim was taken to an area reserved and hidden by ornamentation and vegetation. In that place, the two of us, they would have sexually abused the minor, leaving the other two boys from the scene, without participating in the events.

Finally the young people left the place and the minor asked for help from her friends, who notified a patrol of the National Police who took charge of the intervention, helping the minor who was transferred to a medical center and later to police stations to file a complaint.The UFAM of the National PoliceHe took charge of the investigation and managed to identify the group of young people, proceeding to arrest of two of them, a major and a minor, yesterday morning, as alleged perpetrators of a crime of sexual abuse of a minor. Lyou two other young people , members of the group who are also minors, were heard in a statement as investigated not detained for his alleged involvement in the events.