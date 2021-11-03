11/03/2021 at 04:58 CET

.

The escort Tyler Herro spearheaded the Miami Heat attack who imposed their team play before the individualism of the star of the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic, that in the end could not avoid the defeat at home of the Texan franchise by 110-125.

Tyler, who contributed 25 points as a reserve, 15 in the second quarter, topped a list of four Heat players who had 22 or more goals.

The eaves Jimmy Butler added 23 points, Kyle Lowry had 22 and center Bam Adebayo finished with a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Doncic scored 33 points, the season’s high, for the Mavericks, who lost for the first time in four home games.

But this time the former Real Madrid player did not have a leading role neither within the paint nor in the direction of the attack at the end of the 36 minutes he was on the court with just three rebounds and five assists.

Point guard Jalen Brunson added 25 points, season-high, in his first start of the season, due to injuries that have sidelined Dallas greats, Latvian center Kristaps Porzingis and German power forward Maxi Kleber.

Porzingis missed his fourth game in a row with low back strain.

Kleber, who started in Sunday’s win over the Sacramento Kings in place of Porzingis, left that game late in the first period and will be out 7-10 days with a strain in the left oblique.

The Mavericks (4-3) lost four home games for the first time, while the Heat (6-1) achieved their third victory on the road (3-1) so far this season.