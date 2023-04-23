Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton sells for millions at auction

He tyrannosaurus rex, Tyrannosaurus rex or T. Rex, is perhaps the most popular species of dinosaur in all of history. At least for the human race that has been obsessed with this creature for decades.

However, someone with a lot of money to spare has just fulfilled a whim that perhaps many of us imagine as a mere childhood fantasy: buying a real complete skeleton of this dinosaur to decorate our home.

In one of the most curious stories recently documented around this community of fans, it was possible to assemble a complete skeleton of this species and it was auctioned for many millions of dollars.

But the most striking thing about this story is not only that someone could put together that puzzle of bones to put it up for sale, but also that for some strange reason the projection of the final cost of sale fell well below expectations.

The Tyrannosaurus Rex holds its own as the most popular entity from that period in Earth’s history within our contemporary popular culture.

But even so, it seems that the desire to possess a complete skeleton of this dinosaur is no longer as exorbitant as in previous decades.

The skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus Rex that sold for USD 5.3 million and still was not enough

According to a report from foxnewsa group of specialists ended up gathering and assembling almost 300 Tyrannosaurus rex bones originally unearthed from three different excavation sites in the United States into a single skeleton that ended up being auctioned in Zurich, Switzerland for a sum equivalent to USD $5 ,3 millions.

It is therefore a more than respectable figure, but in reality it was below the price range originally projected by the experts who predicted that the piece could sell for almost USD $8 million.

Tyrannosaurus bones to be auctioned in Zurich, Switzerland, on April 18, 2023. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP) AP (Michael Buholzer/AP)

Designed in an open-mouthed pose, the Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton measures 11.5 meters long and almost 4 meters high, achieving an imposing figure that faithfully represents the dimensions and posture of this dinosaur.

However, the auction projections by the Koller house were a little higher than the estimates, given the complexity of its integration, where, since history was made as it was the first time that a skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus rex was auctioned in Europe. .

“It could be that it was a compound, that could be the reason why the purists didn’t accept it. That’s a fair price for the dinosaur. I hope it will be displayed somewhere public.”

This is what Karl Green, marketing director of the auction house, points out when talking about the final result of the survey where a European private collector would have paid the amount.

The piece, made up of exactly 293 bones, is crowned by the skull of the specimen that was shown as the central object at the time of the auction.