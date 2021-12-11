Tyron Woodley wasn’t Jake Paul’s starting pick for December 18, but the former UFC champion has been preparing to fight him anyway.

With Tommy Fury out due to injury, Woodley will have his rematch against Paul. Tyron will step in two weeks early to face the YouTube star in an eight-round boxing match at Amelie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Paul defeated Woodley by split decision last August, but it wasn’t without a bit of adversity. Tyron was able to put Paul on the ropes in the fourth round, but overall, Woodley was tentative while Paul was more active.

“I want you to know that I am excited about this fight,” Woodley said on Instagram. “I also want you to know that something told me that at the end of September, beginning of October, I said to my boxing coach: ‘My spirit is not right. The fight that’s supposed to happen is me and Jake. This Tommy Fury fight doesn’t even make a lot of sense. Like, who gives a shit about that fight? To nobody.’ This fight was unfinished business. “

Woodley has been campaigning for a rematch since the fight ended. Tyron had a suspicion that he would eventually get his wish, which is why he has been training hard for the past few months.

“I feel like I won the fight. Of course I want to knock out this motherfucker? Yes, I wanted to knock him unconscious. But the cookie fell apart the way it did, and I feel like it’s been a movie from the start. I said that to my coach, and I didn’t just say it and tell him that, I said, ‘Look what I’m telling you. I told my strength and conditioning coach, and I said to my boxing coach, ‘This fight is not going to happen. Let’s train like we’re fighting for this fucking fight. ‘ I flew him in from Miami, my strength and conditioning coach is already in St. Louis, and I literally started training. “

Paul announced that Woodley will earn an extra $ 500,000 if he is able to finish the fight. With that motivation, ‘The Chosen One’ promises to get ahead.

“One thing I know for sure, my spirit has never been fucking wrong,” Woodley said. “My intuition, my alignment, so when I got the call, it was kind of funny because sometimes people call you and think you’re out of shape. They think you are fat and they think you are not ready. I was ready and I am very grateful. I’m fucking fit. I fought 12 rounds the other day. I sparred seven rounds last night around the same time I’m going to fight, midnight, 1 am. “

“I am fucking excited, grateful and blessed. I am blessed by the opportunity and I promise you I did not even hesitate. That son of a bitch can say a lot of shit. If you ask people, when they asked me, in a few moments, ‘yes’ was the first thing that came out of my mouth. What the hell do you mean? Without a doubt, without controversy, without nonsense, without mischief. He is going to sleep, I promise you ”.

