In recent weeks there has been much talk about a possible return of Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield, a legendary combat that gets complicated, at least from the beginning. Mike He is determined to return to the ring, he says, not to make money, rather to raise funds to help the homeless or drug addicts. “I’ve been homeless and addicted, so I know the struggle. Not many people have survived like me, “said the 53-year-old boxer a few days ago, who recently highlighted that he is in” the best shape “of his life, as he demonstrated in a video posted on Instagram just a few days ago, looking his 104 kilos of weight and showing his speed and striking force training for his return to the ring.



At first, the option to fight against Holyfield, an expected fight, which would be the third between the two after in 1997 Mike was disqualified for biting the ear of Evander. However, the negotiations got complicated. The one from Alabama asked that it be a three-round fight without a winner, something that Tyson did not seem to like, who shortly after assured that his return would not be against Holyfield and that there were many names on the table to sign a contract that would be finalized this time. week. And after that, the possibility of the 53-year-old former boxer returning to the ring against a UFC star, the Brazilian, is gaining strength. Wanderlei silva, with the possibility of fighting before him a fight without gloves, bare knuckle.

At the words of the Brooklyn, Holyfield he insisted on the possibility of fighting against Mike again, assuring that he would be willing to fight him if it is the one from Brooklyn who p SDI: “If I ask, I look like a bully saying that I want to fight someone I have already won twice”. And while both continue with their crossovers of statements, Tyson continues with his other negotiations.

They want it back to bare knuckle

One of them is the one that maintains with The Bare Knucle Fighting Championship, a boxing competition without gloves, which he already offered Mike 20 million recently, money that must have seemed insufficient since he refused. However, the BKFC will try again and its president, David feldman, he was confident in statements to ‘MMA Fighting’ that they will be able to convince him: “I think I know what we have to do to make this happen.”

What’s more, Feldman went further and proposed a name to fight against Mike, that of Wanderlei silvia. “We have not offered it to Tito Ortiz. I don’t know if it will attract. I was thinking of Wanderlei Silva or someone of that nature. There is no problem at Silva’s age, he is dangerous, and I think it will be an intriguing fight. “He expressed about the 44-year-old Brazilian fighter.

“First I want to see if we can get Mike’s contract done and then we will talk about possible rivals.. We haven’t made it yet, but I don’t think the door is closed. He said he does not want to at the moment, “Feldman added about it.

Silvia, willing and determined: “I would go in to knock him out”

In the absence of knowing if Mike tyson is willing to accept an offer from the BKFC, the one who could be his opponent on his return to the ring, Wanderlei silva, did not hide his predisposition to become an opponent of the former American boxer.

“I woke up to this beautiful invitation from Bare Knuckle, of boxing without gloves. They offered me an advantageous amount. First they asked me if I was going to accept, and I immediately said yes. I found it interesting that I wondered if I had the courage to fight Tyson without gloves. I said, ‘Of course’ “, expressed the Brazilian, icon of mixed martial arts with a mark of 35 victories, 27 of them by knockout.

In addition, the Brazilian would even agree to go out of his comfort zone to compete with gloves. “Looks like they offered him $ 20 million and I was offered $ 10 million and a small percentage of pay-per-view. They estimate it to be one of the best-selling fights in history. We can do it in normal boxing, it would be an honor. I respect them, I like him, I got a lot of inspiration from him, but I would go in to knock him out. Obviously, nothing better to honor an idol than to knock him out. That was the tribute I wanted to do for him, knock out Mike Tyson “, ended.