In a trilogy showdown for the WBC heavyweight title, Tyson Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) had to overcome two knockdowns, scored three knockdowns of his own to eventually stop Deontay Wilder (42-2-2, 41 KOs) in the eleventh round of their trilogy fight.

Their first meeting took place in December 2018, and the fight ended in a controversial 12-round tie. Fury fell twice in the fight. The rematch, in February 2020, saw Fury score two knockdowns en route to stopping Wilder in seven rounds.

Wilder came out hitting Fury’s body. Fury was on the defensive and a little hesitant. Wilder continued to go after Fury’s body often. Fury landed a good right hand at the end. At the start of the second, Fury was throwing quick punches. Wilder continued to approach the body. Fury was hitting and holding.

They were both having moments in the third when Fury was starting to loosen his hands a bit more. But then Fury got a combination to take Wilder down. Wilder held on until the bell rang as Fury tried to finish him off. In the fourth, Fury was tagging Wilder and there was a lot of stamina. But then Wilder landed a big right hand and Fury went down hard. Wilder landed another big hook and Fury fell a second time. The bell ended once Fury got up for the second time.

Wilder came out firing at the start of the fifth. Fury got a good right hand. Wilder looked tired, but then he landed a three-punch combination. Fury was able to control the last minute. During the sixth, Fury outscored Wilder during most exchanges.

In the seventh, Fury shook Wilder badly and released his hands. Fury couldn’t finish him off while Wilder held on. At the start of eight, Wilder looked very tired as Fury continued to move forward throwing and landing big punches. Wilder was reeling from Fury’s bigwigs. Wilder was landing back, but there wasn’t enough steam in those shots.

Wilder was hitting a lot early in the ninth. Fury was landing the hardest punches and backing up Wilder. Wilder seemed to get excited again and held on to get out of trouble. Wilder seemed to stun Fury for a moment in the last few seconds. In the 10th, Fury landed a great three-hit combo early to wow Wilder. Fury hit a big hook to drop Wilder for the second time. Wilder invented it and held on to survive. And then at the end of the 10th, Wilder landed several blows to stun Fury.

At the start of the eleventh, Wilder was rocked by several punches and then went down with a knockout punch from Fury, prompting an immediate stoppage.