By Jaime Estrada

Photos Jorge Najera

A fight worthy of being one of the best in the division of the matodonts, and nothing to be ashamed of Deontay in his trilogy where the 15, 820 fans enjoyed the Russian roulette show that seemed to end and nothing, that both loaded their batteries pulling rented strength of the soul. this time Wilder arrived lighter without extra weight at the entrance to the ring and the “Gypsy King” did not dress outlandish either to give a visual spectacle and in his dressing room he looked smiling, joked and even danced, on the contrary “El Bombardero de Bronce” He looked worried, but entered the arena violently trying to lead with points, while Fury who had the advantage of 40 pounds and was the favorite in the odds made a first round of study, to start wreaking havoc with his stone punch. For this event, the promoters Top Rank and PBS had to agree like the other two previous times, who unintentionally also have a grudge. By the third round Wilder saw little stars and kissed the dust, but perhaps the bell saw to his aid, a round later the one from Alabama threw a streak right in front of the Englishman who hit the ground and before the end of the Wilder assault He went back to prescribing the fastball and Tyson to the ground again. Neither of them wanted to lower the flag, but Deontay began to look exhausted while the champion put up with everything that was prescribed and looked fresh as a lettuce, and as the rounds went by he gained an advantage on the computerized cards. Wilder had a lacerated eye, a bleeding lower lip and in the tenth round he missed and Tyson in the counterattack deposited him on the mat, but who knows how he managed to get up to continue fighting. In the eleventh round Tyson fired a series of two-handed shots and Deontay’s ear was shattered as he fell precipitously to give no more truce, although the referee did not even deign to give the count of the rule and ended the game. contest. Fury said in his comments before leaving the ring:

“I give God the glory for this victory, Wilder is a tough man, he took care blows, an all-out fight as good as any other trilogy in history.” Deontay said that he gave the best of himself and unfortunately it was not enough, he does not know what happened and added: “I know that I trained in the correct way and I did not arrive with 277 pounds to be a ballet dancer but to lean on myself. and get tired and I think he achieved his goal ”. Fury claimed that he has beaten him three times and that as an athlete he wishes him the best with love and respect even though he does not receive the same, but that that was not his problem but that he was going to pray for him anyway and continued: October 2021 will be remembered as one of the best fights, hopefully so. And I have always said that I am the best in the world and after me, do not doubt me, when I make the bet luck is on my side ”. To end his interview, he offered his talents as an artist by interpreting a melody while Wilder was taken to the hospital for medical precaution. In the computerized numbers at the time of chloroform in the eleventh round Fury was favored in punches with 78 punches, also 27 jabs and in force with 51 which means that he was going in the direction of a unanimous decision in his favor.