After knocking him out in round 11 to end their rivalry and go to bigger fights, Tyson Fury criticized Deontay Wilder at the post-event press conference.

Tyson Fury criticizes “loser” Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder improvements

«Got better, worked on his boxing and stuff. It was a different fight. It was a very different fight from the second, and a very different fight from the first. It got really heavy tonight, 238 pounds, and I think that helped him and he was definitely hitting solid«.

The accusations against Tyson Fury

“But you know what, I thought we put it all on the table and all the accusations that were made towards me during the preparation of this fight, we fought like two warriors there and I walked over to shake his hand and say, ‘Well done’, and He said, ‘No, I don’t respect you.’ I was like, how can you say I cheated when you know in your own heart and your whole team knows that you just took a fair and direct beating? He is a sore loser in boxing, I am sure he is not the first and he will not be the last, but I have acted like a gentleman throughout my career and that is all I can do as a man. «.

If you receive a blow, let it be to return it

If you play with fire long enough, you will get burned. I’ve had three fights with the biggest puncher in the history of my sport in my division and he caught me. He caught me twice in the fourth round, but I never thought, ‘Oh, this is over.’ I was thinking, ‘Okay, nice shot, but I’ll bring you back in a minute‘. And I did it. I was very conscious, I saw the referee do ‘three, four’ and I was always there, you know? He shook me, he brought me down, and that’s boxing.

“It is life too. It’s not about how many times you get knocked down or how many times you lose or win, it’s about how you can go back and keep getting up and keep moving forward, like Rocky said.. You have to keep moving forward in a positive way and keep fighting. Not just in a boxing match, but in life in general because nothing is going to be easy. If you want something that is very difficult to achieve, you have to sacrifice and dedicate yourself and keep pushing whatever happens and never let anyone tell you that you can’t because tonight again, again and again I show that it is very possible to achieve anything that you have wanted as long as you believe it ».

Tyson Fury’s next target

«We’ll see“Fury said when asked about his interest in a fight with Oleksandr Usyk. “I just earned a well deserved break from it all. I have been away from my family for a total of six months. I’ve been home for two weeks out of the last six months, so before I start thinking about fighting other men, I’ll enjoy this win tonight as one of my biggest victories. I got up off the court to do it and I’m the big dog in the division.

“I’m probably one of the heaviest heavyweight champions in history tonight, 277 pounds, and I was in shape, I was strong there, I felt good. We will only see what it brings today and tomorrow too”.

