The time has come. A few months ago the trilogy between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder seemed out of the question, but it is already a reality. This Saturday they will close their rivalry.

Schedule: What time does the match between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder 3 start?

The first two fights between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have left no one indifferent. The one that started this trilogy ended with a vibrant draw. The sequel was a real walk for the English. Now the American wants revenge and Fury thinks about becoming the only king of the division. The Fury vs Wilder 3 evening takes place this Saturday, October 9 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas from 4:00 p.m. (local time). The PPV will start at 6:00 p.m. (local time) and the expected main fight will begin at approximately 9:00 p.m. (local time).

Spain: 01: 00/03: 00/06: 00 hours.USA: 19: 00/21: 00/00: 00 hours (ET) / 16: 00/18: 00/21: 00 hours (PT).Mexico: 18: 00/20: 00/23: 00 hours (CT).Colombia: 18: 00/20: 00/23: 00 hours.chili: 20: 00/22: 00/01: 00 hours.Argentina: 20: 00/22: 00/01: 00Peru: 18: 00/20: 00/23: 00 hours.

Television: On which channel to watch Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3?

The production of the evening is carried out jointly between ESPN and Showtime. Both televisions will share the event, which will broadcast in the modality of PPV for a price of 79.99 dollars. Throughout Latin America the fight can be followed through ESPN. Meanwhile, in Spain, will be seen through Fight Sports, channel available on Vodafone, Orange and MiTele Plus.



Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 undercard: WBC Heavyweight World Cup

Stellar card of the Fury vs Wilder 3 Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder: WBC World Heavyweight Championship.. Ajagba vs Frank Sánchez: WBO NABO heavyweight.Robert Helenius vs Adam Kownacki: 12 rounds at heavyweight.Jared Anderson vs Vladimir Tereshkin: 8 rounds at heavyweight.

Fury vs Wilder 3 Undercard

Robeisy Ramirez vs Orlando González: 10 rounds at featherweight.Edgar Berlanga vs Marcelo Esteban Coceres: WBO NABO of the supermedia.Julian Williams vs Vladimir Hernández: 10 rounds in the super welterweight.Rances Barthelemy vs TBA: 10 rounds in the superlight.Viktor Vykhryst vs Mike Marshall: 8 rounds at heavyweight.Bruce Carrington vs Cesar Cantu: 4 rounds at featherweight.