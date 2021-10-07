By Emanuel Masseroni (Combat Sports Specialist)

He lived as he died, Jorge Acero Cali. On the edge of the ring. After an event he organized, he left. Always close to adrenaline. A unique fan of combat sports. He was the main and absolute responsible for the visibility of Kick Boxing in South America, true to his nickname, he accomplished the unthinkable. He opened a steel door.

For all of us who know and love the martial world, it was not just another Sunday. Thousands of posts on all social networks, words of thanks everywhere. It was truly an explosion of dedications. The striking thing was to see that the majority had a photo with him, and this describes his person, since he had a high charisma and empathy with the other. It gave the feeling that he was happier to offer himself in a photo, than the same person who asked for a souvenir of the fighter. Paradoxical.

Jorge was born on October 22, 1971, in Ciudadela. He started in traditional taekwondo, with the express help of his mother, who made his first uniform out of old sheets. He was a disciple of the Korean master Chang Hong He, he even competed in Olympic WTF, but decided to lean towards a sport with more physical friction, such as Kick Boxing.

His first world title was in 1994, in the WKA version; then in 1999, WFSIO version Finally in 2005, 2006 and 2009 WKN version Oscilo in cruiser and heavy categories. Although his physical build was small, he knew that what attracted attention were the heavy ones, so much so that he modified his own body in pursuit of the show.

He really was a 70 to 75 kilo fighter. Even his nickname was a sales movement, it was inspired by Tyson’s, which was Iron, which in Spanish means steel. It was in all the details. His media appearance was contemporaneous with that of Hector Echavarria, another well-known fighter, even on several occasions an attempt was made to carry out a fight between them.

Going further into the history of this sport, in Argentina, for the 80s, the emerging martial arts had been having a certain development. The bulk of the fans and experts agree that the real and total takeoff was in the hands of Jorge Cali. First, getting the screen of Tyc Sports, and later that of Fox Sports. Everything took place in his first office, at the Hotel “Las Naciones”.

He got it in exchange for teaching in the luxurious hotel, in his gym, there, in a humble basement, he planned what would later be, the great take-off of an entire sport. A born promoter. Great figures such as Cristian Bosch, Ignacio Caplonch, Nicolas Ryske, among others, came from there.

El Chino Maidana with his friend and partner, Acero Cali.

For those of us who knew him, we knew very well that he was an advanced mind, a genius of creation and marketing in the greatest of his states. It will surely take a few years to magnify your innate ability as a builder. An artist from the organization. A visionary.

So much so, that in his eagerness to be world champion and let everyone know it, he opened a door that was never closed, on the contrary, it is more open than ever. It was a “steel” door, as tough as he was, because it was impossible at that time for such important channels as Tyc Sports or Fox Sports to provide space for an unknown sport. By sheer force he managed to open it. Just him. Today, 20 years later, thousands of families are working thanks to these famous combat sports. Competitors, promoters, referees, judges, journalists, etc.

One even dreamed of one day telling it, fulfilling the dream. The most incredible thing is that it was in his last fight, in Córdoba. I could hardly do it. The emotion got the better of me. I played in his hotel as a kid, and when I grew up I had to get serious and watch him fight, it was really difficult. Working for two years with him trained me. I saw his day to day and was impressed with everything he covered. He touched the lives of many people, a very special dreamer. Lover of his family, the center of his friendships, basically an impossible type to impersonate. It is worth mentioning his faithful companion, Fernando Muñoz, his great friend, the man behind the champion, who accompanied him throughout most of his career and organization of events. A kind hillside that helped him develop many successes.

In short, he carried the flag of a sport that he did not know how to pronounce, full-blooded traction. Without his intervention, many things in the martial world would not have existed. He opened a path that now we all must continue, with the same goal: to help other dreamers like him.

Jorge had memorable fights, he lost to the Moroccan man, Ben Azzizi, in Argentina, and then he beat him by KO in Italy, also with Horacio “El Ninja” Enrique or with Walter “El Tigre” Roszuk. They were shows with American or European overtones. He was currently doing a boxing cycle, trying to transfer his glamor to the opaque world of the fists, and he was succeeding, marking a resounding change, a change that he needed years ago and now it is not known who will be able to continue.

Going back to his last fight, a curious fact: He made one more demonstration of his steely determination; At 46, you couldn’t go any other way, in front of an MMA emblem, like the “Bull” Visotzky. Jorge came from the Kick stick, so the result was to be expected. But, even so, he still went up to do what he loved the most, fight. It was a short fight, but Jorge showed that his bravery was superior to himself. Basically this graphic who he was, a giant of several meters, in the body of a man of one meter seventy, who took everything ahead. He stood with anyone.

What he generated in all of us who make up these sports is great admiration, it was made of steel. The desire to help thousands of kids immersed in addictions to practice these sports was made of steel. His intention to help the other was made of steel. The martial world is moved by his departure, the tractor left, the charismatic one left, the showman left, the one who understood the environment like nobody else left. Goodbye Tierrita, your first nickname, goodbye Man of Steel.

