Ubisoft and Storyland Studios have announced the development of their first Entertainment Center in the world in Studios Occitanie Méditerranée. This is a themed experience where fans can enter fully interactive worlds, based on our favorite franchises of Uncle Ubisoft’s games.

Studios Occitanie is delighted to become the first location for Ubisoft’s innovative Entertainment Center concept. Gambling has grown to become the greatest form of entertainment. It makes sense that we are partnering with France’s leading game publisher to create a new kind of immersive experience that celebrates gaming culture. Bruno Granja, founder of Studios Occitanie.

Studios Occitanie Méditerranée is a world-class business and entertainment center dedicated to the global media industry and its fans. This studio is located on the Mediterranean coast of France and 40 minutes from the city of Montpellier, the 88-hectare mixed development will include a professional film studio, multiple entertainment offerings, as well as shops, restaurants and hospitality. Studio Occitanie is slated to open to the public in 2025 and looks to be a Disneyland for Ubi video game fans.

Ubisoft is delighted to be partnering with Studios Occitanie, an ambitious new entertainment development that aims to bring the magic of storytelling to life in France. We couldn’t think of a better place to set our first location than in the Montpellier region, home of the Ubisoft studio that created our iconic Rayman and Rabbids characters. Mathilde Bresson, Director of Location-Based Entertainment, Ubisoft.

The entertainment concept will be designed by Storyland Studios and will be adapted from Alterface’s cutting edge gamification technology, “Wander.”

We are proud to design a truly next-generation concept that will allow those who grew up in the digital media age to experience the diverse worlds of Ubisoft through immersive three-dimensional storytelling. Ben Thompson, Director of Strategy and Head of Global Clients for Storyland Studios.

Thanks to Wander technology, we are creating limitless opportunities for guests who want to engage with our experience at a deeper level, to do so in an interactive, personalized and constantly evolving way “ Etienne Sainton, Product Manager at Alterface.

In addition to the Ubisoft Entertainment Center concept, Ubisoft and Storyland Studios are designing a large-scale Ubisoft theme park. There is little left to wait until these places do not present bugs in real life, but if you are sure that if they are done correctly they would be a very interesting place to visit. If you want to know more about video games you can visit the EsDeGamers YouTube channel.