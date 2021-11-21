11/21/2021 at 10:33 PM CET

UCAM Murcia, with a great defense and a decisive Nemanja Radovic in the final stretch of the clash, beat Baxi Manresa this Sunday by 71-67 in an encounter that almost always dominated. With this result, it is provisionally placed in fourth position in the Endesa League with seven victories and four defeats, and is approaching the Copa del Rey.

UCAM

BAXI

UCAM Murcia, 71

(14 + 18 + 23 + 16): Taylor (8), Davis (7), Rojas (3), Webb (8) and Lima (6) -starting team-, Bellas (2), Malmanis (-), Radovic (17), McFadden (6) Cate (9) and Czerapowicz (5).

BAXI Manresa, 67

(8 + 18 + 24 + 17): Sylvain Francisco (-), Thomasson (14), Valtonen (3), Moneke (17) and Bako (18) and -starting team-, Jou (2), Dani García (4 ), Rafa Martínez (-), Maye (-), Dani Pérez (3) and Sima (6).

Referees:

Emilio Pérez Pizarro, Jordi Aliaga Solé and Rubén Sánchez Mohedas. Without eliminated

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the eleventh day of the Endesa League played at the Palacio de los Deportes in Murcia before 4,899 spectators

Both teams came to thisappointment with the same baggage after ten days and a fight without quarter was expected as it began being. They squeezed the most back and missed all their attacks during the first three minutes of a duel played with great intensity and little success in its initial phase. Not surprisingly, the first quarter ended with an improper result for professional basketball (14-8) and with UCAM CB reaching the first scheduled stoppage with a 10-2 run in the last two minutes.

Those of Sito Alonso they were more focused than those of Pedro Martínez and the university advantage continued to grow in the second period (28-16) after two classy baskets from Isaiah Taylor and Jordan Davis. The visiting coach stopped the game with a time-out but the defensive activity of the home team did not stop and that allowed them to double their opponent (32-16).

Visitor reaction

However, from then on a visitor reaction shortened the figures to reach the break with a 32-26 and an open partial in favor of BAXI of 0-10 with Chima Moneke and Yankuba Sima coming to the rescue of the Catalans.

The local blackout lasted two more minutes and his rival continued to take advantage of that to get closer to 32-31 after a triple by Joe Thomasson and later to go ahead with the 39-40 that came after a basket from Ismael Bako.

Bako himself, doing damage in the area, led Baxi in this phase of the match in which there were alternations on the scoreboard, but UCAM ended better the fourth coinciding with the awakening of Thad McFadden and Radovic (55-50).

The UCAM held the rent

In the final ten minutes those of Sito Alonso stood firm and, despite the good individual actions of Moneke, took the initiative to be close to sentencing with three minutes and 20 seconds to go (66-57) and with Radovic looking very large at the rim.

Unlike what happenedor the previous Saturday in Andorra, UCAM, the league’s highest-scoring team, showed serenity and that led to victory by giving a defensive display in an afternoon not so prolific in points.