

The work of Juan Mata in the intention of promoting inclusion and diversity in football, was awarded by UEFA.

Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY / . / .

Manchester United Spanish player Juan Mata, Afghan footballer Khalida Popal, founder of her country’s women’s team, and the German Football Federation (DBF) will be honored with the UEFA #EqualGame awards, that recognize the work to promote inclusion and diversity in soccer.

UEFA announced that The three prizes will be awarded tomorrow during the Nations League draw, for demonstrating “outstanding leadership qualities in creating a more open, diverse and accessible game, providing a powerful example to follow during the 2020/21 season and beyond.”

The awards will recognize Mata’s work as head of “Common Goal”, an initiative by which players, coaches and other personalities, such as UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, commit 1% of their salaries to tackle gender inequality, promote inclusion and offer more opportunities to disadvantaged children.

“I was proud of the work our organizations do and the stories of people who have overcome difficult problems. This is what we want to do through Common Goal: give people the possibility to decide their future ”, said the Asturian.

Also the work of Popal, 34, who left Afghanistan ten ago, where she was the founder and captain of the women’s team while living in refugee centers in Norway and Denmark, used football to help herself and other women, as she does today. in Denmark at the head of the Girl Power organization and ambassador of the World Cup of Street Children.

“It is a recognition not only for me and for my work, but also inspire other women and girls to use your platform, and the power of your platform and their voices to make this game beautiful and more inclusive, ”said Popal, who after the fall of Kabul this year has worked to evacuate the team’s players and help them relocate.

The DFB, through its ‘Soccer for All’ program, is committed to creating a safe and inclusive environment in which everyone can enjoy the game and was one of the first federations to actively support refugees, in addition to opening up the past January a national contact point for LGBTQI + issues in soccer.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin assured that “Each of the winners is a good example of how football can be used as a catalyst for positive change ”. “You can and should be very proud of your accomplishments and I would like to personally thank you for your exemplary leadership which will hopefully inspire many others,” he said.

Read also:

– UEFA and CONMEBOL announced the place and date of the Italy-Argentina, among other agreements

– Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United faces a complicated health situation that forced them to close their facilities