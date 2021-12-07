12/07/2021

On at 18:47 CET

Cholo Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid face Porto on the last day of the UEFA Champions League group stage in a life or death match. After losing to AC Milan on the penultimate matchday by the minimum, the team need to score three points and score at least one more goal than the Italian team on their visit to Anfield.

The rojiblancos, who in LaLiga also lost at home to the recently promoted RCD Mallorca on the last day, They visit Do Dragao with maximum pressure: he has three defeats and in the last two games he did so without scoring. Never before from the Argentine coach have they chained three games or more without seeing the door in the highest continental competition.

The team from the capital has added four points out of 15 possible, an insufficient background that keeps them as last classified on the last day. It does not depend, of course, on himself: he has to beat Porto (something that would give him a pass to the Europa League) and wait for the result of AC Milan in his match against Liverpool.

Two wins in six games, a drag

The mattress team comes to one of the key games of the season in a dynamic that is not particularly favorable: they have added two victories in the last six games in all competitions. The last one, against Mallorca at home, has been especially significant, since it moves them away from Real Madrid in the LaLiga table.

The numbers of the Madrid team in the group stage are especially striking and revealing: one win, one draw and three losses in five games with four goals for and seven goals against.