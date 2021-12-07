12/07/2021 at 09:30 CET

FC Barcelona and Bayern are two of the biggest clubs in Europe and with the longest tradition in continental football. Both, in fact, are two of the five most successful clubs in the UEFA Champions League with five and six titles. So far a total of seven players have defended the colors of both teams since its founding.

The seven footballers are as follows: Patrik Andersson, Mark Hughes, Pepe Reina, Mark van Bommel, Thiago Alcántara, Philippe Coutinho and Arturo Vidal. In up to six of these seven cases they made the Barcelona – Munich bridge and vice versa directly. Only Pepe Reina did not: went through Villarreal, Liverpool and Naples before signing for the Bavarian club.

With regard to the direct bridge, on four occasions they left from Barcelona to Bavaria, as is the case of Mark Hughes, Mark van Bommel, Thiago and Coutinho, while in other two it was the other way around: Patrik Anderson and Arturo Vidal left the Allianz Arena to join the Barcelona project.

The most famous case: Philippe Coutinho

The most recent precedent and, to make matters worse, the most remembered is that of Philippe Coutinho. The current FC Barcelona midfielder was loaned out in the 2019/20 season in exchange for 8.5 million euros given that He did not have minutes from the hand of Ernesto Valverde and the player achieved the triplet with the Bavarian team.

And not only that: eliminated Barcelona with a scandalous defeat (2-8) in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League with a double that definitively buried the team then led by Quique Setién. He came out with 15 minutes to go and scored the last two goals of the game.