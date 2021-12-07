12/07/2021 at 09:30 CET

Bayern München forwards, Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Müller, are the two great threats for FC Barcelona. As two historical players and with total transcendence in the approach of Julian Nagelsmann, both are the top scorers in the historical precedents between both teams with seven and four goals, respectively..

The Pole, who was close to leaving the Allianz Arena last summer market, scored twice in the most recent match, on matchday one of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage, while German did so on one occasion, to open the email.

In Barca, only Leo Messi (4) and Neymar (3), two players who have left the club more or less recently, appear in the top 5 of top scorers, where the German Marcel Witeczek closes with two goals.

Winning Bayern, a matter of life and death

The match against Bayern on the last day of the UEFA Champions League is presented as one of the most important matches of the 2021/22 season for the now team led by Xavi Hernández. The Catalans need to trace Benfica’s result against Dinamo Kiev to get a ticket to the round of 16.

With two goals in the first two days, a minimum 1-0 in the double confrontation against Dinamo Kiev and the tie to nothing against Benfica, the culé team reaches the decisive match depending on itself, but against a fearsome rival and a fiefdom in which it has never won before in its history.