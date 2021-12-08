12/07/2021 at 19:07 CET

PSG forward Kylian Mbappé has surpassed 30 goals in the UEFA Champions League at just 22 years and 352 days, a record that makes him the youngest player to achieve this figure in the history of the top continental competition.

30 – Kylian Mbappé scored his 30th Champions League goal, becoming the youngest player to reach this milestone in the competition’s history (22 years and 352 days). Fast. #PSGCLU pic.twitter.com/nYsXycvS11 – OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 7, 2021

The Frenchman, who ends his contract with the Parisian club and his future is unknown, excelled in the victory against Bruges on the last day of the UEFA Champions League group stage. Despite the three points and the convincing victory, Mauricio Pochettino’s men have reached the round of 16 as second in the groups and will face a first.

The former AS Monaco has a total of four goals in European competition and shis records rise to 11 among all competitions with a total of 22 matches played in the 2021/22 season. Together with Neymar and Messi he forms a luxury trident and PSG is a serious contender for all titles.

A dazzling double

Mbappé put PSG’s victory on track against Bruges with a double in six minutes and 23 seconds, the fastest since Real Madrid striker Rodrygo, who did it in six minutes and 13 seconds against Galatasaray in 2019.

The Frenchman was once again decisive for Mauricio Pochettino and consolidated as the team’s top gunner ahead of Neymar (3) or Di María (3). The attacker was already the top scorer last season, something that allowed him to win the trophy for top scorer in Ligue 1 with 27 goals in 31 games..