12/07/2021 at 20:36 CET

Daniel Guillén

The PSG forward, Leo Messi, saw the door against Bruges on the last day of the group stage and has reached 38 victims, a figure never seen before in the history of the competition. After finishing his stage in Barcelona, ​​the attacker has made his debut in this 2021/22 edition against Leipzig (2) and Witches (2).

The Argentine, who ended up landing the ambitious Parisian project after failing to reach a renewal agreement with Barcelona, has added a total of 124 goals and Arsenal (9), AC Milan (8), Celtic (8), Bayer Leverkusen (7), Manchester City (6), Ajax (6), Olympique Lyon (5), Bayern (4 ) or PSG itself (4) are some of the favorite victims.

The ex of Barcelona completed a double in the win (4-1) over Bruges and consolidates as the second top scorer in the history of the competition, just behind Cristiano Ronaldo, which has a total of 140 goals since the 2006/07 season.

Winning the fifth Champions League, the great challenge

Messi has landed in Paris with a priority objective: win the fifth UEFA Champions League of the record and join Di Stefano, Maldini, Costacurta or Cristiano Ronaldo, who add a total of five titles in their record. The player who has achieved it the most times is Francisco Gento with Real Madrid: six titles in 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960 and 1966.

The Rosario has joined Neymar and Mbappé to lead the club chaired by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi to the first European title in its history. Other important players such as Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum have also done so in this summer market..

The 38 victims, one by one

The attacker continues to make history and Brujas has become one more victim in his sporting career. The victims of Leo Messi are the following: Arsenal (9); Milan and Celtic (8); Leverkusen (7); Manchester City and Ajax (6); Lyon (5); Bayern Munich, Manchester United, PSG, Panathinaikos, Spartak Moscow and PSV (4); Chelsea, Shakhtar Donetsk, Stuttgart, APOEL Nicosia, Copenhagen and Viktoria Plzen (3); Real Madrid, Rome, Liverpool, Tottenham, Basel, Dinamo Kiev, Juventus, BATE Borisov, Leipzig and Bruges (2); Werder Bremen, Rangers, Sporting, Borussia M’Gladbach, Olympiacos, Slavia Prague, Borussia Dortmund, Naples and Ferencvaros (1).