12/31/2021 at 1:54 PM CET

The Villarreal coach, Unai emery, has made history in 2021. After winning a total of three Europa League with Sevilla (2014, 2015 and 2016), the coach has become the most successful in the competition with four titles, beating Trapattoni (3).

4 – @UnaiEmery_ 🇪🇸 became the coach who has won the UEFA Cup / Europa League the most times (2014, 2015, 2016 with @SevillaFC and 2021 with @VillarrealCF), surpassing Giovanni Trapattoni 🇮🇹. Snoopy # VillarrealCF # OptaJoséQuiz # Summary2021 https://t.co/NtFi3UYRNI pic.twitter.com/kPEE2irrUs – OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 31, 2021

The Basque, who took the reins of the Castellón project in the summer of 2020 to the detriment of Javi Calleja, certified the first continental title in the club’s history by defeating Manchester United in a fateful penalty shootout (11-10) in the final.

The former from Almería, PSG or Arsenal has established himself as the best coach in the competition ahead of Trapattoni himself and Rafa Benítez (2), Cholo Simeone (2), José Mourinho (2), Juande Ramos (2) and Luis Molowny (2).

Villarreal, in search of consolidation in the Champions League

The achievement of the Europa League brought with it the ticket to the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. In one of the most complicated groups, Villarreal achieved the pass with Manchester United and will be in the round of 16, where they will face Juventus.

The people of Castellón want to continue making history and improve the result achieved in the 2005/06 edition, when they reached the semifinals and lost to Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal, who at the same time lost to FC Barcelona in the final in Paris.