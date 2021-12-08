12/08/2021 at 18:51 CET

The UEFA Europa League is one of the most attractive competitions on the continent today and the presence of clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, Leipzig, Porto, Leverkusen or West Ham imply maximum equality in this edition. On the last day of the Champions League, some clubs such as Barcelona, ​​Benfica, Salzburg or Seville, among others, could also fall.

The second top European competition has undergone some changes with the creation and consolidation of the UEFA Conference League in the 2021/22 campaign. The group stage has been reduced from 48 to 32 teams and the top eight finishers go directly to the round of 16, while the second teams will do so in a preliminary tie against the eight clubs relegated from the UEFA Champions League.

The teams that make up the group stage have obtained their ticket as follows: 10 teams that access automatically by their position in the league tournament of the previous season, 10 teams that proceed to the play-offs and the third round of the Champions League qualification and another 12 teams that leave the play-offs of the Europa League.

In the absence of closing the last four groups of the Champions League, Leipzig, Porto, Borussia Dortmund and Sheriff Tiraspol they are already part of the final phase of the Europa League. So will the Zenith and they could do it too Barcelona or Benfica from group E, Villarreal or Atalanta from group F and Lille, Salzburg or Sevilla from group G.

The teams that have set up the group stage are the following:

Group A: Olympique Lyon, Rangers, Sparta Praha and Brondby

B Group: AS Monaco, PSV, Real Sociedad and Sturm Graz

Group C: Leicester, Spartak, Naples and Legia

Group D: Eintracht, Olympiacos, Fenerbahce and Antwerp

Group E: Galatasaray, Lazio, Marseille and Lokomotiv

Group F: Red Star, Sporting Braga, Midtjylland and Ludogorets

Group G: Leverkusen, Real Betis, Celtic and Ferencvaros

Group H: West Ham, Dinamo Zagreb, Genk and Rapid Vienna