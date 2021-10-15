10/15/2021 at 7:10 PM CEST

UEFA assured that “it will continue to oppose it until common sense prevails and FIFA’s plans” for the World Cup to be played every two years are abandoned, a project in which it considers that “Any perceived appeal is superficial, while the traps are sinister.”

After the six Nordic associations – Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and the Faroe Islands – today showed their strong opposition to the initiative of FIFA, a spokesman for UEFA insisted on the responsibility of this so that “the burden Additional for some elite players do not go ahead “to the detriment of their health and football in general.

“A biennial World Cup would harm all forms of football, it would devalue the competition itself, financially harm the fans and slow down the development of women’s and youth football around the world. There are many reasons why clubs, leagues and fans are united in their opposition, “he said.

In his words, “UEFA has a responsibility vis-à-vis football in Europe to ensure that this unnecessary additional burden on a few elite players does not continue to the detriment not only of their physical and mental health, but also of the game in general.

“From the idea of ​​an international single window to complete ignorance of the inevitable effects on women’s and youth competitions, this concept has all the makings of a decision that FIFA wants to make in a hurry and leave the rest of the game to regret. long-term. Any perceived appeal is superficial, while the pitfalls are sinister, “he added.