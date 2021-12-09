12/09/2021 at 12:39 CET

Marc Escolà

The Tottenham-Rennes, corresponding to the last day of the group stage of the Conference league, has finally been postponed by the covid outbreak affecting eight players of the English team, which also has five infected club workers.

“We can confirm that our party of the Conference league against him Rennes It will not be played tomorrow after several cases of covid in the team, “said the Tottenham it’s a statement. The two teams are negotiating with the UEFA when the match can be played, in which the ‘Spurs‘The pass to the next round is played.

Tottenham OR Vitesse: who’ll take second place? 🤔 # UECL – UEFA Europa Conference League (@europacnfleague) December 7, 2021

“There will be more information in due course,” reported the UEFA this Thursday morning, despite complaints from the French team. The Rennes I understood that the ‘Spurs‘They had enough players to face the game according to the regulations, which speak of being able to present 13 players and 1 goalkeeper, and they had also landed in London Wednesday night.

In addition, the Tottenham He has also announced that the facilities of the training center of the first team are going to be closed until all this situation is normalized. The bud in the squad London comes at a time when the United Kingdom is registering the highest number of cases since the summer, in the context of the new omicron variant. Besides, the Premier league announced this past week a total of twelve positives, which is the highest since mid-August.