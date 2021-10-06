10/05/2021 at 9:22 PM CEST

.

UEFA presented this Tuesday at the Olympiastadion in Berlin the logo of the Eurocup that in 2024 It will be held in ten cities in Germany, and in it the Henri Delaunay trophy appears in the center and is surrounded by 24 stripes with the colors of the flags of the 55 member associations representing the 24 participating teams and with the shape of the cover from the Berlin Olympic Stadium.

According to UEFA, the logo “promotes a European Championship where everyone feels welcome and celebrates diversity”. “Football is a place where everyone should feel at home and the brand is a first step in building that home in Germany for Euro 2024,” he adds.

The slogan of the tournament is “United by Football. Vereint im Herzen Europas” (United for soccer. United in the heart of Europe), and, according to UEFA, “further reinforces the message of unity, togetherness and inclusion.” Each of the host cities –Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart– selected a famous monument to appear in their respective logos.

During the presentation, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said: “It is fantastic to see the UEFA EURO 2024 logo come to life in the iconic Olympiastadion. From now on, the tournament has a brand identity that reflects ambition. that we have together with the host association and the host cities: a EURO that is truly for everyone. For a month we will be united by football in the heart of Europe“.

The tournament director, Philipp Lahm, noted: “Euro 2024 will be a Euro for everyone and we are looking forward to welcoming fans from all over Europe and the world to Germany in the summer of 2024 to celebrate a great football party together. “The 51 matches of Euro 2024 will be held at ten venues in Germany in June and July 2024. The full match schedule will be confirmed in early 2022.