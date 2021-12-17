

More than $ 2 billion has been raised by UEFA to start this Club Recovery Plan.

The UEFA Executive Committee received an update on the Recovery Plan for European Club Football on Thursday, which will have an estimated starting amount of $ 2.6 million with the aim of growing over time and being a long-term sustainable financing solution.

UEFA explained that the plan seeks to use the income from its club competitions as collateral to allow them access to liquidity in the coming years and does not contemplate any exchange of funds for the competitions.

As indicated, at the request of and in consultation with the European Club Association (ECA), he has been exploring ways to alleviate the impact of the health crisis and, following a competitive process, the agency has designated Citi as the sole global lead bank to establish the program.

Together with Citi, UEFA is working to establish a funding program, which is expected to be the first of its kind in Europe. If approved, it could go live in spring 2022.

The objective is structurally improve the financial stability of European clubs by leveraging revenue from UEFA club competition broadcasting rights.

The program is intended to benefit European clubs in major divisions as long as they meet certain eligibility criteria, which will include financial and sporting parameters, as well as compliance with club licensing and Financial Fair Play regulations.

According to UEFA, The initiative will provide eligible clubs with a stable source of funding at competitive rates over a long period of time and will set a framework for the future financing of football.

Initially, clubs will be offered the opportunity to restructure existing transfer debts to extend payment terms, as well as taking into account existing transfer debts, which will have a positive impact for both buyer and seller clubs.

The program will be developed with leading advisers and the UEFA Finance Committee and will be transferred back to the Executive Committee for the final decision.

