The UFC did not want to let a minute pass. When the activity at the Olympics dropped, they posted their pay-per-view. You were looking forward to a great show and no one was disappointed in Houston. Read the chronicle of the UFC 265 star.

UFC 265 results: Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane

UFC 265 main card results

Ciryl Gane defeated Derrick Lewis by TKO in the third round for the UFC Interim Heavyweight Championship: Perfect Win Plan. He tired Lewis, he kicked him and when he was vulnerable he went after him without much thought.

Jose Aldo defeated Pedro Munhoz by unanimous decision (triple 30-27): Aldo added his second victory in the rooster. He is resuming the return and showed that he has the level to finish again in the great fights. Against Munhoz, they were both conservative and we threw isolated hands. Aldo worked his opponent’s body to perfection and in the final round, so there were no doubts, he squeezed, achieving his best round of the fight.

Vicente Luque submitted Michael Chiesa in the first round: What a victory for Luque! He and Chiesa moved calmly. They were offering an even fight until Chiesa landed a good kick on Luque. That produced a key movement: Chiesa went to the ground trying to win her back and submit. He was very close, but Luque, calm, could reverse the situation and be the one in charge of submitting.

Tecia Torres won, by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 and 30-27) Angela Hill: Entertaining combat and difficult to score. Hill broke all Torres’ schemes by trying to work on the ground. It seemed to get more work, the data was wrong. Little by little it became evident that Torres was better and that is how the judges saw it.

Song Yadong beat Casey Kenney by split decision (30-27, 29-28 and 28-29): Very close combat. Kenney tried to set the pace. He closed spaces and took work, but it was Yadong who put more blows. The statistics convinced two of the three judges. A very even fight that will make the Chinese grow a lot.

UFC 265 Preliminary Bouts Results

Rafael Fiziev defeated Bobby Green by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 and 29-28).

Vince morales defeated Drako Rodríguez by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 and 29-28).

Alonzo Menifield he won, by unanimous decision (triple 30-27) to Ed Herman.

Jessica penne submitted Karolina Kowalkiewicz in the first round.

UFC 265 First Preliminary Results

Manel Kapand he beat Ode Osbourne by KO in the first round.

Miles Johns he knocked out Anderson Dos Santos in the third round.

Melissa gatto defeated Victoria Leonardo, who was unable to continue due to a broken arm after the second round.

Johnny muñoz subdued Jamey Simmons in two rounds.

This is how we live in AS UFC 265: Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane