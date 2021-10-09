Las Vegas never disappoints on pay-per-views. With two titles the UFC does not fail either. With the union of both, it was clear that the show was going to be ten. Read the UFC 266 chronicle.

UFC 266 results: Volkanovski vs. Ortega and Shevchenko vs. Murphy

UFC 266 main card results

Alexander Volkanovski retained the UFC Featherweight Championship by beating Brian Ortega by unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45 and 50-44): Tremendous war we saw in Las Vegas. Volkanovski dominated based on rhythm, but with one hand Ortega was able to change everything. That opened another fight, a guerrilla war, and there he brushed against two lethal submissions. He could not close them and in the general count the champion, who is enshrined at the top of the division, was much better.

Valentina Shevchenko knocked out Lauren Murphy in the fourth round to keep the Flyweight Championship: Shevchenko is several points ahead of his rivals. There is no color. Murphy was annulled from the first second. He softened her and when he found the error, he did not hesitate to attack it and thus managed to finish a new candidate. There are already seven belts.

Robbie Lawler beat Nick Diaz by TKO in the third round: Although Díaz had been retired for more than six years, the fight was very interesting. Nick went from low to high, picking up the pace of the fight and landing good punches. Even so, Lawler was faster and was adding better actions. In the third, with an uppercut, Lawler split Diaz, who did not want to get up and his opponent did not go to massacre him either.

Curtis Blaydes defeated Jairzinho Rozenstruik by unanimous decision (triple 30-27): Jairzinho hits very hard, but must have more variety. Blayes gave him a run by simply knocking him down and dragging him to the floor. When he was up he hurt, but on the canvas he was not able to bother.

Jessica Andrade defeated Cynthia Calvillo by KO in the first round: The Brazilian began to pressure Calvillo from the beginning, who never had the necessary space to be comfortable. He was trying to find gaps and he did it at the end of the round. He cornered Calvillo and beat her to death until the referee, with 3 seconds to go, stopped the fight.

UFC 266 Preliminary Results

Merab Dvalishvili he knocked out Marlon Moraes in the second round.

Dan hooker beat Nasrat Haqparasrt by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 and 30-26).

Chris Daukaus he knocked out Shamil Abdurakhimov in the second round.

Taila santos defeated Roxanne Modafferi by unanimous decision (triple 30-27).

Results of the first preliminaries of UFC 266

Jalin turner he subdued Uros Medic in the first round.

Nick maximov he won by unanimous decision (triple 29-28) over Cody Brundage.

Matthew Semelsberger he knocked out Martin Sano in the first round.

Jonathan Pearce he subdued Omar Morales in the second round.

This is how we live in AS the UFC 266