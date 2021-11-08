When the UFC visits Madison Square Garden they try to do it with a class show. This Saturday was no different and the fans benefited. Read the UFC 268 chronicle.

UFC 268 results: Usman vs. Covington and Namajunas vs. Zhang

UFC 268 main card results

Kamaru Usman remains the UFC welterweight champion by defeating Colby Covington by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47 and 49-46): Again Covington put Usman through some trouble, who after dominating the first two rounds was complicated in the championship rounds. Covington folded several hands on him, emboldened himself, and paid it in the first and also in the last. The candidate lacked time, who gave away the first two rounds.

Rose Namajunas retained the UFC Strawweight Championship by defeating Weili Zhang by split decision (49-46, 48-47 and 47-48).: Fight very even and close in which practically the two fighters traced the strategy. They both connected hard to the other, sought submission … everything was resolved in the final round, in which Rose took the fight to the floor and commanded.

Marlon Vera knocked out Frankie Edgar in the third round: Chito Vera’s great fight in which he went from less to more. He lost the first round, in the second he was finding his hole and in the third, after defending himself from a knockdown, he landed a tremendous kick in the jaw to Edgar that disconnected the American.

Shane Burgos defeated Billy Quarantillo by unanimous decision (triple 30-27): Combat with much less rhythm than the previous one. Burgos always tried to score the weight and he succeeded. Therefore, he was dominating and although Quarantillo defended well, he ended up succumbing.

Justin Gaethje won by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 and 30-27) Michael Chandler: The combat was insane. From the first moment the two contenders came out to cross blows. Defenses didn’t matter. The war was tremendous and the resistance that both showed as well. Gaethje suffered in the first, but was better in the next two, especially in the last in which Chandler accused the fatigue.

UFC 268 Preliminary Card Results

Alex Pereira he knocked out Andreas Michailidis in the second round.

Bobby green defeated, by KO in the first round, Al Iaquinta.

Chris curtis knocked out Phil Hawes in the first round.

Nassourdine Imavov he beat Edmen Shahbazyan by TKO in the second.

UFC 268 First Preliminary Results

Ian Garry vfired by KO in the first round of Jordan Williams.

Chris Barnett he knocked out Gian Villante in the second round.

Dustin Jacoby beat John Allan by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 and 30-27).

Melsik Baghdasaryan defeated Bruno Souza by unanimous decision (triple 29-28).

Ode osbourne He beat CJ Vergara by unanimous decision (triple 29-28).

