The UFC visits Madison Square Garden in New York and every time that happens it organizes a high-level card.

Rematch night in the Big Apple. Kamaru Usman is reunited with Colby Covington and Rose Namajunas with Weili Zhang. Colby knows how to warm up Kamaru like no other and with Rose’s KO on Weili in the first fight … nobody wants to miss the second. Gaethje vs Chandler or Edgar vs Veras are some of the lawsuits that complete a high-carat cartel. UFC 268 is played at Madison Square Garden in New York this Saturday, November 6 from 6:00 p.m. (local time). The second round of preliminaries will begin at 8:00 p.m. (local time) and the main card will start at 10:00 p.m. (local time).

Spain: 23: 00/01: 00/03: 00 hours.USA: 18: 00/20: 00/22: 00 hours (EDT) / 15: 00/17: 00/19: 00 hours (PDT).Mexico: 16: 00/18: 00/20: 00 hours.Chili: 19: 00/21: 00/23: 00 hours.Colombia: 17: 00/19: 00/21: 00 hours.Argentina: 19: 00/21: 00/23: 00 hours.Peru: 17: 00/19: 00/21: 00 hours.

* Order of schedules: First Preliminaries, Preliminaries and stellar card.

The UFC 268 It can be followed through television and the various applications in the following sections:

Stellar Billboard: PPV (United States through ESPN +), DAZN in Spain, Fox Action Premium (Mexico and Chile) and ESPN (Latin America, except Mexico and Chile).Preliminaries: ESPN (United States), Fox Sports (Mexico and Chile), ESPN (Latin America, except Mexico and Chile) and UFC Fight Pass (Latin America and Spain).First preliminaries: UFC Fight Pass (worldwide).

In AS you can also continue in UFC 268, which will culminate with Rose Namajunas vs Weili Zhang for the Strawweight Championship and Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington for the Welterweight Championship. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the most important images of the event and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle as soon as the event concludes.

UFC 268 Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington main card: UFC Welterweight Championship.Rose Namajunas vs Weili Zhang: UFC strawweight championship.Frankie Edgar vs Marlon Vera: bantamweight.Shane Burgos vs Billy Quarantillo: Featherweight.Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler: light weight.UFC 268 preliminary card Alex Pereira vs Andreas Michailidis: Middleweight.Al Iaquinta vs Bobby Green: light weight.Phil Hawes vs Chris Curtis: Middleweight.Edmen Shahbazyan vs Nassourdine Imavov: Middleweight.Ian Garry vs Jordan Williams: welterweight.Card of the first preliminaries of UFC 268 Gian Villante vs Chris Barnett: Heavyweight.Dustin Jacoby vs John Allan: light heavyweight.Melsik Baghdasaryan vs Bruno Souza: Featherweight.CJ Vergara vs Ode Osbourne: flyweight.