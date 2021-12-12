12/12/2021 at 11:28 CET

.

The brazilian Charles Oliveira retained the UFC lightweight belt after submitting the American in the second round Dustin ‘the diamond’ Poirier in the UFC269 event played this Sunday in Nevada, United States.

Oliveira, who despite being champion did not arrive with the favorite band, he silenced the skeptics with a resounding victory against a Poirier who looked good, although not complete enough. The Brazilian hit the table and vindicated himself at the head of the lightweight division.

There was no room for speculation. From the first moment they both connected forcefully, Poirier he struck with more power than the champion, who tried to quell the contestant’s effervescence by pressing against the gate.

Oliveira tested the potency of Poirier, which sent him to the canvas on several occasions. The Brazilian, a born survivor, did not collapse, he recovered and closed the first installment with force.

In the second round Oliveira changed the dynamics. The hands of Poirier They weighed more than expected so the fight sought. More conservative, he conquered dominance positions from which to gain control time, fit good elbows and thus undermine the toughness of ‘the Diamond’ of Lafayette.

The Brazilian continued with the same line of work and made a profit in the third set. He quickly took the back of Poirier, which was overtaken by the cobweb woven by Oliveira in the form of a jiu-jitsu. The champion executed, in the blink of an eye, a slaughterhouse to the American to add his twentieth victory by submission.

Oliveira claimed before a Poirier that came from winning twice to Conor mcgregor and the one who was given as a favorite in the bets. The American had rejected the title fight to make a rematch with the Irishman, which earned him a significant financial amount. The champion, for many, was not an entirely legitimate monarch until he measured himself against ‘the Diamond’.

The Brazilian, with a record of 32 wins and 8 losses, showed that the title win over the American Michael Chandler it was not something circumstantial or fleeting. He claimed to be the legitimate bearer of the 5 kilos of gold and leather that credit him as a lightweight champion. The reign of Oliveira just started.