The last pay-per-view of the UFC year is always one of the most anticipated. With two main fights and names like those of Oliveira, Poirier or Nunes … it is normal that nobody wants to miss it.

Schedule: What time does the fight between Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier of UFC 269 start?

The UFC lightweight is one of the most competitive and fun divisions around today. The fight between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier is one of those fights that everyone wants to see. In addition, Amanda Nunes exposes her throne in front of Julianna Peña, and there will be names like Santiago Ponzinibbio, Cody Garbrandt or Sean O’Malley. UFC 269 will take place this Saturday, December 11 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (Nevada) from 3:15 p.m. (local time). The second round of preliminaries will begin at 5:00 p.m. (local time) and the main card will start at 7:00 p.m. (local time).

Spain: 00: 15/02: 00/04: 00 hours.U.S: 18: 15/20: 00/22: 00 hours (EDT) / 15: 00/17: 00/19: 00 hours (PDT).Mexico: 17: 17/19: 00/21: 00 hours.Chili: 20: 15/22: 00/00: 00 hours.Colombia: 18: 15/20: 00/22: 00 hours.Argentina: 20: 15/22: 00/00: 00 hours.Peru: 18: 15/20: 00/22: 00 hours.

* Order of schedules: First Preliminaries, Preliminaries and stellar card.

Television: On which TV channel to watch 269: Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier and Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña?

The UFC 269 It can be followed through television and the various applications in the following sections:

Stellar Billboard: PPV (United States through ESPN +), DAZN in Spain, Fox Action Premium (Mexico and Chile) and ESPN (Latin America, except Mexico and Chile).Preliminaries: ESPN (United States), Fox Sports (Mexico and Chile), ESPN (Latin America, except Mexico and Chile) and UFC Fight Pass (Latin America and Spain).First preliminaries: UFC Fight Pass (worldwide).

Internet: How to follow UFC 269 live: Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier and Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña?

In AS you can also continue in UFC 269, which will culminate with the Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier for the lightweight belt and the Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña, who will have the title of the rooster at stake.. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the most important images of the event and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle as soon as the event concludes.

UFC 269 card: Oliveira vs Poirier and Nunes vs Peña

UFC 269 Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier main card: UFC lightweight championship.Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña: UFC Bantamweight Championship.Geoff Neal vs Santiago Ponzinibbio: welterweight.Kai Kara France vs Cody Garbrandt: flyweight.Raulian Paiva vs Sean O’Malley: bantamweight.UFC 269 Weight Preliminary Card Josh Emmett vs Dan Ige: Featherweight.Pedro Munhoz vs Dominick Cruz: bantamweight.Augusto Sakai vs Tai Tuivasa: Heavyweight.Jordan Wright vs Bruno Silva: Middleweight.Undercard of the first preliminaries Andre Muñiz vs Eryk Anders: Middleweight.Miranda Maverick vs Erin Blanchfield: flyweight.Alex Pérez vs Matt Schnell: flyweight.Ryan Hall vs Darrick Minner: Featherweight.Randy Costa vs Tony Kelley: bantamweight.Gillian Robertson vs Priscila Cachoeira: flyweight.